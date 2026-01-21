I think Sony's new "socially friendly" earbuds prove something pretty important about what people want

Is the era of noise-cancelling over?

Sony LinkBuds Clip earbuds
Sony has just taken the wraps off its latest pair of earbuds, and despite growing excitement about the possibility of new flagship WF-1000XM6 noise-cancelling buds, it's going in a very different direction for now.

The newly-announced LinkBuds Clip Open are a direct competitor to the likes of the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and Shokz OpenFit Pro, offering a far more open-eared listening experience that should ensure you can hear the world around you as well as your choice of audio.

All this comes at a fairly punchy price, though – £180 in the UK or $230 in the US is an interesting choice from Sony that makes these cheaper than Bose's earbuds, but still a distinctly higher-mid-range option. It also suggests once again that the market for open earbuds is growing, and people really want them. I've always preferred in-ear earbuds with good transparency modes, but who am I to swim against the tide?!

