Final's new headphones aim to give open-back sound in a closed-back design

Final Audio has unveiled a new pair of headphones which are designed to fix a common problem. The new DX4000CL's utilise a closed-back design, which can often leave users with an over-abundance of low-end response.

If you're the type of audiophile who is spending four-figure sums on their equipment, that isn't going to fly. Fortunately, these new headphones seem to have solved the problem with some good old fashioned engineering.

(Image credit: Final Audio)

First up is a newly designed 40mm Paper-Carbon dynamic driver, which is designed to optimise the airflow within the housing. That's made to ensure low-frequency response is authentic, without inviting muddiness.

To help that cause, the internal acoustic structure is also tuned to suppress unwanted resonance as much as possible. That should also do away with wayward bass response, with improved clarity and fidelity across the mid- and high-end as a result.

In a bid to offer as much of that openness in the high-end as possible, the model comes with a silver-coated cable as standard. For the unaware, silver's increased conductivity is especially useful in transmitting high frequency signals, so it makes a lot of sense in this application.

(Image credit: Final Audio)

There's not too much to mention with regards to the design of these cans. It's a fairly safe, black appearance, which includes synthetic leather and memory foam earpads, and a resin housing.

Priced at £949 / €999 / US$999 (approx. AU$1,800), these are certainly a premium offering. For anyone seeking top-notch audio with a decent budget – though perhaps not the eye-watering levels which some audiophiles can stretch to – these feel like a good option.

All of the efforts made to improve the frequency response across the range make sense, and should equate to some seriously good sonic performance. All of that in a closed-back design which won't annoy everyone in a 50-yard radius? It sounds like a solid choice.