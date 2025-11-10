Final Audio's new headphones deliver luxury closed-back listening for less

Quick Summary Final Audio has created the first closed-back headphones in its acclaimed DX Series, and promises the spaciousness and precision of its flagship dynamic headphones for considerably less money. Priced at £579.99 / €599.99 / $599.99, the DC3000CL over-ears are over £1,000 less than the brand's DX6000 pair.

Final Audio has introduced a new member to its DX series headphone range, and they're the first closed-back model. The DX3000CL over-ears promise to bring the precision and warmth of Final's best dynamic headphones for considerably less cash.

The DX series headphones have been acclaimed by audiophiles, but the flagship model – the DX6000 – comes in at a high price. Here in the UK, they're £1,899. The new DX3000CL pair are still premium, but they're much more affordable at £579.99 / €599.99 / $599.99 (about AU$1,169).

Final DX3000CL headphones: key features and availability

According to Final, the DX3000CL closed-back, wired headphones deliver "a smooth, natural tonal balance, with clear midrange, open treble and a rich, tightly controlled low-end that captures the warmth and realism listeners associate with the brand".

Each ear contains a specially designed 40mm paper/carbon composite dynamic driver with a free-edge surround structure to reduce unwanted resonance. This, Final claims, "preserves the sonic integrity of the DX600".

(Image credit: Final Audio)

The closed-back design provides some passive insulation from the outside world and has been "tuned for openness", with acoustic chambers tuned to deliver the kind of spaciousness you would normally select open-back headphones for.

The headphones have been designed for long-term comfort with a lightweight chassis, carefully balanced headband pressure and softly padded earpads.

Reviews of the DX3000CL aren't in yet, but some headphone enthusiasts got to try a prototype at Warsaw Audio 2025 and have posted very enthusiastic reports on audiophile forums. We also know how good Final headphones can be – such as the five-star, T3 Platinum Award-winning Final Audio UX3000 can be.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other headphones in the DX series have also attracted rave reviews, so if Final has really pulled off the trick of making closed-back sound as airy as open-backed alternatives, these could be very impressive indeed.

The Final DX3000CL will be available later this week, from 13 November 2025.