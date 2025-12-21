I've been playing around with this hidden Sonos feature, and I still think it's a sleeper hit

As I've written about a few times in the last couple of months, I recently managed to upgrade my home surround sound system with a far superior Sonos setup to what I enjoyed before. Even more latterly, though, Sonos lent me a pair of the Sonos Ace headphones to see how they integrate with things, and I have to say I've been impressed.

I'd tried on the Ace a couple of times before, so I knew how outstandingly comfortable they can be to wear, but without a pair at home, I'd never been able to test their biggest USP – sound swapping.

It took me about a minute to complete the setup, and I can now swap audio to my headphones anytime I like by powering them up and holding down the rocker button that controls volume on the headphones. It's a simple and handy system, and the same long-press of the button can swap the audio back to the soundbar and surrounds when I need to.

Obviously, nothing here is new, but I'd never used the feature until recently, and it has indeed come in handy. I often game with friends in the evenings, and my long-suffering girlfriend hasn't had much of a buffer against my side of in-game conversations until now. She's been using the Ace to watch movies and TV in a much more cocooned sound environment, and she's also been gaming with it in the same way.

From my own use, it's handiest when I want to watch football, which I often do. Again, this can be a bit of a bore sound-wise for other people, so the Ace lets me watch matches I really care about without having to worry about the crowd noise or commentary being obnoxious.

It's basically exactly as slick as Sonos indicated it would be – albeit after a series of updates to widen how many soundbars the feature works with. It basically now stands as the cherry on top of my living room system, which I can't see myself upgrading any time soon (even if a Beam Gen 3 is surely around the corner at some point).

Whether audio swapping is a good enough reason to buy the Ace over another set of headphones is down to individual taste, but I can certainly say it's a nice feature to have if you also have a Sonos soundbar.

