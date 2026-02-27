9 drool-worthy products I saw at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show which are giving me serious audio envy

With the Bristol Hi-Fi Show now in the rearview mirror, I've been reflecting on some of the very best products I saw at this year's conference. The show floor was ablaze with hot audio products this time out, with everything from Bluetooth speakers to record players to DACs on display.

This was – somehow – my first ever time at the show, and its safe to say my mental shopping list has been thoroughly lengthened. I've managed to narrow it down to nine of my absolute top picks – fair warning, there's some seriously envy-inducing audio tech here, so proceed at your own risk...

1. Triangle Capella

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

When you think of Bluetooth speakers, you probably picture something designed to be portable. But that's not always the case.

The Triangle Capella speakers fuse breathtaking sonic quality with superb design, and even include a wireless design which links up to a central hub. It's a design which will be useful for placement in a room – simply place the speakers where appropriate and have a smaller hub where all of your cabling is.

2. We Are Rewind Blaster

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

We Are Rewind is a brand which has been going from strength to strength lately. I've already talked up the new Pink Floyd edition of its standard cassette player – which comes complete with a newly mastered tape of Dark Side of the Moon – but it was the new Blaster which really caught my eye.

Four speakers, a couple of retro VU meters and a neat array of EQ options ensures the higher price tag feels justified, and there's just no getting around how awesome the thing looks.

3. Dali Sonik 7

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Back in December, Danish audio brand, DALI, unveiled its new range of Sonik speakers, and I got the opportunity to listen to the Sonik 7's at the show. The impact was profound.

Not only do these look absolutely killer, they sound phenomenal. This model includes the brand's hybrid tweeter, which ensures exceptionally articulate detail in the high end. That's paired with a couple of seven-inch woofers, which ensures the remainder of the mid- and low-frequency range is taken care of.

If you're looking for a pair of luxurious speakers, this is a killer option that won't bust the bank.

4. Majority Audio Fitzwilliam Connect Amp CD

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

2026 has already been a big year for Majority Audio. We saw the arrival of the Majority Move range of speakers, which offer killer sonic quality at a price point which defies belief.

At the show, the brand had a lot of products on show which are coming later this year. That includes the Fitzwilliam Connect Amp CD – an amalgamation of some of the other Fitzwilliam products, which fuses an amplifier with a Phono stage and a CD player.

This one isn't expected to come until the Summer, but I'll be keeping a close eye out for it – this sounds like the perfect solution for incorporating an old CD collection into your hi-fi rig.

5. Ruark Audio R810 MiE

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

While any version of Ruark's R810 radiogram is an impressive sight, this one is especially gorgeous. This version is made to celebrate the brand's 40th anniversary, and is a limited edition made entirely in England.

Seen here in one of two finishes – this one is called Leaf-Line Oak – the device commands real presence. It's furniture, first and foremost, with the added benefit of exceptional audio performance.

6. Cyrus Audio 80AMP

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Amps are rarely considered among the really lust-worthy pieces of audio equipment. Compared to beautifully designed speakers or a sleek, minimalist turntable, they're rarely the kind of kit which can grab attention.

Still, the Cyrus Audio 80AMP did just that. Part of the brand's first full-width series, the sheer volume of I/O on offer here makes it a must-have for tying together your audio setup.

7. Fyne Audio F500SP

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Colour was a hot topic at the show this year – notice how many products in this guide are offered in a gorgeous, deep green hue? – and that was certainly the case at Fyne Audio. The brand was one of a handful offering some of its speakers in any colour you like.

That's a UK exclusive feature, but it's seriously cool – imagine a speaker which isn't just blue, but perfectly matched to the exact shade of blue your throw pillows and rug are. From a design perspective, that's a really attractive offering.

8. Fiio K17 Headphone Amp

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

While the Fiio K17 will almost certainly draw you in thanks to its retro looks, what kept me singing its praises was its performance. The sonic quality of this headphone amp is excellent, with a pleasing musicality which will be especially sought after for discerning audio fans.

Hiding beneath a delectably retro exterior is a wealth of tech designed to offer power, without leaving you scratching your head and looking at the manual. The main display is a touchscreen, and hides features like a 31-band lossless EQ, and more I/O and connectivity options than you can shake a stick at.

9. Meze Audio Strada

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Back when they first launched, I said that Meze Audio's Strada headphones won my vote on vanity alone. I'm happy to report that they actually look even better in the flesh, but it's also more than just a pretty face.

These headphones offered remarkable balance across the sonic spectrum, which was felt most at the extremities. Low end was tight and punchy, with the kind of power you'd want from a high-end audio solution, while there was more sparkle in the highs than in Tinkerbell's wardrobe.

For this sort of cash, the Strada's really punched above their weight.