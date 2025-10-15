We Are Rewind returns with an Elvis Walkman-alike that'll leave you all shook up

Quick Summary We Are Rewind has announced a limited Elvis-themed edition of its WE-001 Bluetooth cassette player, with a striking design and a copy of Elvis' Christmas Album. Priced at €179 / $199, it's available to order from today.

I love We Are Rewind's retro-inspired tape players, such as the Jane Fonda workout-tastic EDITH WE-001 and its chrome-plated Chromeo collaboration. Now there's a new artist-themed model too – the We Are Rewind x Elvis Presley Limited Edition Box Set.

Limited to 1,957 units – a tribute to the release year of Elvis' best-selling Christmas Album, which is included in the package – the player isn't going to be mistaken for any other artist-themed alternative.

On one side there's Elvis' name in huge red letters, and its black, red and gold design is a tribute to the legendary '68 comeback special. True fans could also mix-and-match with the limited edition Pro-Ject Elvis Turntable announced yesterday.

Much like that audio product, the We Are Rewind limited edition is officially licensed, and of course, it's been timed to launch in time for Christmas.

We Are Rewind x Elvis Presley: key features and pricing

The tape deck here isn't The Devil In Disguise – it's the familiar WE-001, which features Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless listening on headphones, speakers and soundbars, a 12-hour rechargeable battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and line-in recording for making your own tapes.

In addition to the player and Christmas Album, the package also includes a collector's box with archive images and a gold foil stamp of Elvis's silhouette.

As much as I love the design here, I do wish We Are Rewind had chosen a different album – the 1968 NBC Elvis TV Special that it takes its design cues from is one of the greatest performances in rock'n'roll history.

That showcases the thrilling, groundbreaking, sexy Elvis rather than the more sanitised, granny-friendly Elvis of the Christmas Album. Thankfully though, that one isn't hard to find online or expensive to buy, even on cassette.

The We Are Rewind limited edition player can be Elvisly Yours from today, 15 October, for €179 / $199 (about £156 / AU$320). It's only available online.