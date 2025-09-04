The Technics SL-40CBT has all the bells & whistles needed to make your vinyls sound modern and fresh
With Bluetooth and a built-in phono MM equaliser, the SL-40CBT direct drive turntable adds a touch of new to old school talents
Quick Summary
The Technics SL-40CBT has been announced at IFA 2025 and it combines classic turntable styling with a modern feature set.
That includes Bluetooth support and built-in phono MM EQ. The deck is priced at $899 and will be available this month (September).
The Panasonic-owned brand Technics is renowned for supplying some of the best record players over the years, and has announced the launch of a new direct drive turntable with a classic, retro design but modern tech features.
The Technics SL-40CBT is a simple-looking deck, with Audio-Technica's AT-VM95C cartridge at the end of an S-shaped aluminium tonearm, die-cast aluminium platter, and MDF wood chassis, but there's plenty going on under the hood to make it really stand out.
For starters, that platter is powered by a direct drive motor for stable, accurate rotation, with reliable torque provided by a directly mounted motor magnet.
And in terms of tech features, you now get Bluetooth wireless support to send audio to compatible speakers and devices – giving you more freedom to place the deck wherever you fancy.
There's a phono stage too, of course, with analogue outputs, plus a separate set of line outs. While, perhaps unusually, you also get a phono MM equaliser built into the turntable itself. This enables you to connect it to a music system directly.
The deck is set on vibration resistant insulator feet to reduced external movements that could impact playback, and the whole shebang even comes in environmentally responsible packaging to ensure you're doing your bit.
"Constantly striving to satisfy customers, we have decided to leave our conventional turntable design and combine the classic Technics features such as the sophisticated, reliable iron-coreless direct drive motor with a new, fresh visual appearance to attract a new type of vinyl music lover," said the Technics brand's European product manager, Frank Balzuweit.
"With the SL-40CBT, our focus is on music enthusiasts looking to begin their vinyl record journey that also wish for a premium quality product that fulfils high quality audio demands."
The Technics SL-40CBT will be available later this month for $899. We're still awaiting UK, European and Australian pricing details.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
