The Technics SL-40CBT has all the bells & whistles needed to make your vinyls sound modern and fresh

Quick Summary The Technics SL-40CBT has been announced at IFA 2025 and it combines classic turntable styling with a modern feature set. That includes Bluetooth support and built-in phono MM EQ. The deck is priced at $899 and will be available this month (September).

The Panasonic-owned brand Technics is renowned for supplying some of the best record players over the years, and has announced the launch of a new direct drive turntable with a classic, retro design but modern tech features.

The Technics SL-40CBT is a simple-looking deck, with Audio-Technica's AT-VM95C cartridge at the end of an S-shaped aluminium tonearm, die-cast aluminium platter, and MDF wood chassis, but there's plenty going on under the hood to make it really stand out.

For starters, that platter is powered by a direct drive motor for stable, accurate rotation, with reliable torque provided by a directly mounted motor magnet.

And in terms of tech features, you now get Bluetooth wireless support to send audio to compatible speakers and devices – giving you more freedom to place the deck wherever you fancy.

(Image credit: Panasonic / Technics)

There's a phono stage too, of course, with analogue outputs, plus a separate set of line outs. While, perhaps unusually, you also get a phono MM equaliser built into the turntable itself. This enables you to connect it to a music system directly.

The deck is set on vibration resistant insulator feet to reduced external movements that could impact playback, and the whole shebang even comes in environmentally responsible packaging to ensure you're doing your bit.

"Constantly striving to satisfy customers, we have decided to leave our conventional turntable design and combine the classic Technics features such as the sophisticated, reliable iron-coreless direct drive motor with a new, fresh visual appearance to attract a new type of vinyl music lover," said the Technics brand's European product manager, Frank Balzuweit.

"With the SL-40CBT, our focus is on music enthusiasts looking to begin their vinyl record journey that also wish for a premium quality product that fulfils high quality audio demands."

The Technics SL-40CBT will be available later this month for $899. We're still awaiting UK, European and Australian pricing details.