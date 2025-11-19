FiiO introduces the "most affordable planar headphones in the world" and it's not lying

Quick Summary The FiiO JT7 headphones are open-back planar over-ears with a very low price – just £104.99 in the UK and $119.99 / €119.99 (about AU$212). They're Hi-Res Audio certified too.

FiiO makes some of the most interesting headphones around, such as the striking FiiO FT13 closed-back pair. Now it's launched "the most affordable planar headphones in the world", the FiiO JT7. The price? Just £104.99 / €119.99 / $119.99 (about AU$212).

The JT7 also have a strong claim to be among the lightest planar headphones, as they come in at 318g excluding the cable. FiiO says they're the firm's most ambitious headphones to date.

In addition to the JT7, FiiO has unveiled a pair of dynamic over-ears, the JT3.

These open-back headphones have a 50mm dynamic driver, weigh 330g and come in at an even lower price point. They're just £66.99 / €76.99 / $76.99 (about AU$135).

There's a new desktop Bluetooth receiver too, the FiiO BR15. Designed for Hi-Fi systems, headphone amps, and powered speakers, it supports aptX Lossless and LDAC with an array of outputs including RCA, XLR and USB. It's available now for £194.99 / €219.99 / $199.99 (about AU$395).

Unlike traditional dynamic driver headphones, planar headphones use an ultra-thin and very flat membrane to generate sound. (Image credit: FiiO)

FiiO JT7 planar headphones: key features

The JT7 are open-back headphones that come with large, 95 x 96mm planar drivers and a push-pull architecture featuring two-way, high density magnets.

The system is fully symmetrical and FiiO says it delivers exceptionally low distortion, rapid transient response and the kind of natural and expansive soundstage you'd normally only find in much more expensive planars.

The driver diaphragm features what the manufacturer calls the FiiO Elastic System, FES for short. That's an embossed structural design that increases the elastic amplitude and enhances low-frequency dynamics for a deeper low end.

The detachable cable has 3.5mm single-ended and 4.4mm balanced connectors, and the ear pads and headband are replaceable for long-term listening. The headphones are also foldable for easy travelling.

The JT7 pair are Hi-Res Audio certified and have a frequency range of 7Hz to 40kHz, an impedance of 18 Ohms, and sensitivity of 92dB/mW@1kHz and 109dB/Vrms@1kHz.