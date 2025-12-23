FiiO's CD quality digital audio player invokes the spirit of iPod nano for an unbelievable price

Quick Summary FiiO's lifestyle brand Snowsky has launched a retro-themed digital audio player with LDAC, AirPlay and support for microSD cards up to 2TB. It'll be available from January for around £80 / $80.

One of my very favourite audio devices was the 6th generation iPod nano, a tiny digital music player consisting of a 1.54-inch touchscreen and very little else. That device has long been consigned to hardware history, but FiiO's lifestyle brand Snowsky has launched a player that brings it all back: the Snowsky Disc.

The Snowsky Disc is a compact digital audio player built around a circular touchscreen, and while it may look retro it's packed with modern features, including AirPlay streaming, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth with LDAC support, and a dual audio DAC.

This latter inclusion even enables you to use it as an external DAC for laptops and phones, as well as as a source for your Hi-Fi or active speakers.

The Snowsky sub-brand has been on a roll recently – its Echo Mini and Nano digital audio players, which also sport retro looks, have been well received. And to my eyes this is the brand's best-looking audio player yet.

(Image credit: FiiO)

Snowsky Disc: key features and pricing

The Snowsky Disc uses microSD cards up to 2TB and has two headphone outputs, one 3.5mm and one 4.4mm balanced.

It has a USB input and S/PDIF output and delivers a promised 12 hours of battery life. In addition to the touch screen you can also control and configure it via the companion headphone app.

FiiO hasn't detailed the full specifications and the exact dimensions yet, but judging by images of its headphone jack and other connectors, it looks to be about 7cm to 8cm across – a bit bigger than my iPod nano, but still eminently pocket and bag-friendly.

The Snowsky Disc will come in a choice of three colours: black, turquoise and a coral pink. And possibly its best feature is its price.

At just $80 / £80 (likely €80 too), it's cheaper than many of the second-hand iPod nanos on eBay, which are currently going for up to £110 used and £170 sealed.

The Snowsky Disc will be available from January 2026.