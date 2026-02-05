Spotify confirms innovative new features to get everyone reading again – including its own physical book store

Quick Summary Spotify has started to roll out Page Match – the ability to scan a physical book or eBook page and continue the story on the audiobook version. It will also start to sell physical books through the Spotify app from the spring – in both the UK and US.

Spotify has confirmed its new book features, which we covered as a rumour a couple of weeks ago. But not only has the innovative Page Match function been added, it's also pulled something of a surprise by adding the option to buy physical books.

As part of the "Year of Reading" celebrations, the streaming app continues to evolve its book service, with the ability to scan the page of a physical book and then pick up where you left off with the audio version.

The feature also works on eBooks, so if you've bought a Kindle version, for example, you can also continue the story through Spotify. Again, you just need to scan the page you're on using your phone's camera and then instantly carry on listening.

It also works the other way around – of sorts. You can use the feature to find the exact passage you're on in the audiobook, to see where you should continue reading on the page.

Audiobook Recaps coming to Android

Spotify has also announced that it will bring Audiobook Recaps to Android in the spring, having already introduced introduced it for iOS in beta form last November.

This will give users the option to listen to a spoiler-free recap of the story or book telling so far, when returning to an audiobook. That way they can have their memory jogged, in case it's been a while between listens.

Physical book sales come to Spotify

Perhaps most surprising is the addition of physical book sales to the Spotify app.

The service has partnered with Bookshop.org to offer the physical versions of books from this spring, in both the UK and US. This will essentially enable Spotify listeners to check out an audiobook and decide to buy the paper edition instead.

Bookshop.org is a hub for independent bookstores, so the service also helps local businesses stay afloat. It'll also be the primary source for pricing, inventory and fulfilment, even though you technically purchase the book on the Spotify app.

While the latter two features are coming in the spring, Page Match has started to roll out now with all audiobook users expected to have access by 23 February.