Spotify confirms innovative new features to get everyone reading again – including its own physical book store
The music streaming service now covers audiobooks and physical copies, with tech to help you seamlessly switch between
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Spotify has started to roll out Page Match – the ability to scan a physical book or eBook page and continue the story on the audiobook version.
It will also start to sell physical books through the Spotify app from the spring – in both the UK and US.
Spotify has confirmed its new book features, which we covered as a rumour a couple of weeks ago. But not only has the innovative Page Match function been added, it's also pulled something of a surprise by adding the option to buy physical books.
As part of the "Year of Reading" celebrations, the streaming app continues to evolve its book service, with the ability to scan the page of a physical book and then pick up where you left off with the audio version.
The feature also works on eBooks, so if you've bought a Kindle version, for example, you can also continue the story through Spotify. Again, you just need to scan the page you're on using your phone's camera and then instantly carry on listening.
It also works the other way around – of sorts. You can use the feature to find the exact passage you're on in the audiobook, to see where you should continue reading on the page.
Audiobook Recaps coming to Android
Spotify has also announced that it will bring Audiobook Recaps to Android in the spring, having already introduced introduced it for iOS in beta form last November.
This will give users the option to listen to a spoiler-free recap of the story or book telling so far, when returning to an audiobook. That way they can have their memory jogged, in case it's been a while between listens.
Physical book sales come to Spotify
Perhaps most surprising is the addition of physical book sales to the Spotify app.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The service has partnered with Bookshop.org to offer the physical versions of books from this spring, in both the UK and US. This will essentially enable Spotify listeners to check out an audiobook and decide to buy the paper edition instead.
Bookshop.org is a hub for independent bookstores, so the service also helps local businesses stay afloat. It'll also be the primary source for pricing, inventory and fulfilment, even though you technically purchase the book on the Spotify app.
While the latter two features are coming in the spring, Page Match has started to roll out now with all audiobook users expected to have access by 23 February.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.