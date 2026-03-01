Spotify adds new feature that's like putting a DJ in your device

Quick summary Spotify has a new feature called Smart Reorder which is able to automatically rearrange songs for smoother transitions. This should offer a DJ-like smoothness which allows songs to flow from one into the next, effortlessly, using BPM to create the ideal listening experience.

Spotify recently updated its app with Prompted Playlist, allowing you to use AI to ask for suitable new playlists based on your listening habits. Now it's taken automation further with the new Smart Reorder feature that should give you a DJ like output.

The latest feature was created to help get a more flowing listening experience where one song naturally mixes into the next. The idea here is that you can create a playlist and the app will intelligently take all the tracks in there and reorder them to give the best flow.

This is done using BPM as a way to transition, as if the playlist were being delivered by your very own DJ that mixes the songs naturally.

(Image credit: Spotify)

How does Spotify Smart Reorder work?

Now, rather than manually adjusting track order, you can simply tap the Smart Reorder button with the Mix feature, and it will all be done for you.

To get here, first tap the Edit button, scroll down, then select the Smart Reorder option. When on, this will analyse the BPM of tracks in the list and reshuffle to give a smoother listening result.

Usefully, this isn't permanent and you can simply toggle the feature off again to go back to your original playlist order if you prefer. The option to toggle this on and off as needed gives full control over your order of choice, only also allowing you to get a more cohesive play-through if that's the mood you're in at the time.

Smart Reorder is being rolled out globally by Spotify now to Spotify Premium subscribers. Expect this feature to appear on your app in a future update soon.