This music protection software punches back at AI cloning songs and artists – hope for a copyright future?

Quick Summary A new software has been developed, called My Music My Choice, which directly tackles the issue of AI artist cloning. Using a subtle change, which sounds the same to human ears, music can be protected so that AI can't hear it properly or steal it.

In the age of AI excitement, there is a darker underbelly as the music of artists is being cloned and effectively stolen to be re-worked by AI agents.

Now, My Music My Choice has been created as the antidote to that problem. Its creators say that it is able to stop AI from cloning music in a bid to protect artists' work and preserve copyrights, across Spotify and the like.

Just last year AI clones of Drake and Bad Bunny landed on streaming platforms, undetectable as different to listeners, but a painful hit to the music industry.

Now, thanks to researchers at Binghampton University and startup Cauth AI, that problem could be solved. My Music My Choice, or MMMC, effectively poisons the music so AI cloners can't get access to it freely.

How does My Music My Choice work?

The MMMC software works pre-emptively. Unlike current solutions to the problem of music cloning, which work after the deed is done to try and shut down fakes, this gets out ahead of the problem.

The software is able to poison the recording before it is shared publicly. This is done using microscopic alterations that leaves the music sounding the same to you and I. But put that into cloning software and it will confuse the algorithm, producing only distorted static as a result.

That means this should leave listeners having the same high quality experience, via whatever listening platform they use. But for artists it will mean their work is protected so that they receive the rewards, only, and not anyone trying to clone it and steal the potential revenue.

The other issue, aside from financial loss, is that cloning can lead to anyone using an artist's voice to say something that was not really expressed by them. That could represent far worse longer term damage to the artist.

MMMC has been tested on 150 tracks across various genres as plans to scale it up are underway. So expect artist protection from AI cloning to hit the mainstream soon.