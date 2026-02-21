Google just quietly doubled its AI intelligence with Gemini 3.1 – here's what it does

Quick Summary Google has introduced a new Gemini update which makes the whole AI smarter - more than doubling the score achieved by 3 Pro. This upgrade should mean the new 3.1 Pro is ideal for more complex tasks with deeper answers provided to questions and queries.

A new Google Gemini AI update has been announced which will enhance the artificial intelligence in a big jump forward.

Gemini 3.1 Pro has been announced by Google as the next iteration in the AI. Usually Google does a .5 upgrade and this will be the first with .1 at the end. Despite the smaller number jump, Google is clear this will be a big jump forward in terms of development.

Google says this new version is "for tasks where a simple answer isn’t enough," and that this upgraded core intelligence "represents a step forward in core reasoning."

In fact this, according to Google, "more than doubles the reasoning performance of 3 Pro." This is based on the ARC-AGI-2 score of 77.1% in testing.

So what does all this mean for us?

How will Gemini 3.1 Pro offer me more?

This new advanced reasoning system will be adept at offering practical use cases. Specifically this is designed to help in situations where a simple answer isn't enough.

So, rather than giving the most simple and concise answer, this version of Gemini can offer rich and complex outputs for you to work with.

Specifically Google says this works well when "you’re looking for a clear, visual explanation of a complex topic, a way to synthesize data into a single view, or bringing a creative project to life.”

So this can mean, quite literally, more rich image and video outputs when you want an idea visualized graphically.

When is Gemini 3.1 Pro available?

Google has begun rolling out the Gemini 3.1 Pro app to subscribers. It will also be available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers as well as those using NotebookLM.

For developers, it's also available in the Gemini API via Google AI Studio, Antigravity, Vertex AI, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini CLI, and Android Studio.

Initially this will launch in preview mode, to help perfect everything, before rolling out on a wider scale in the near future.