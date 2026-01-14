Google Gemini gets a personalised upgrade to help run your life – here's what it does and how to switch it on

Google is certainly in the lead when it comes to consumer-facing AI. Not only has it recently announced a ground-breaking deal with Apple for Gemini to prop up the next generation of Siri and Apple Intelligence in general, it has unveiled an upgrade coming to its own services that could change the way we use them forever.

Personal Intelligence is an overarching system that can link the Google apps and services you use daily, to provide better assistance in each. It'll initially be available to US users in the Gemini app and in beta form, and will work with Gmail, Photos, Search and YouTube for more natural responses to your requests.

This includes proactive problem solving. One example Google gives is if you're searching for new car tyres, the Personal Intelligence engine could suggest specific types based on your actual car model, taken from insurance documents it finds in Gmail.

Alternatively, you might get more tailored travel recommendations based on recent bookings you've made and interests gleaned from your Photos library.

(Image credit: Google)

Now, this might all seem intrusive – and it's hard to argue otherwise. But Google is keen to stress that this is an opt-in service. It is switched off by default. It will also be initially restricted to subscribers of Google AI Pro and AI Ultra.

It's not restricted to Android though – once activated, it'll work across Android devices, but also iOS and the web.

Users of the free tier and in other regions will be able to access it "soon".

"The best assistants don't just know the world; they know you and help you navigate it," wrote Google vice president Josh Woodward for the company's official blog.

"Today, we’re answering a top user request: you can now personalise Gemini by connecting Google apps with a single tap."

How to turn on Gemini Personal Intelligence

To opt into Personal Intelligence, you need to subscribe to Google AI Pro or AI Ultra and be in the US.

If so, just head to the latest version of the Gemini app, tap Settings, tap Personal Intelligence and select the apps you are happy for it to use (ie. Gmail and/or Photos).

The service will then consider content within those apps when personalising responses to your Gemini requests.