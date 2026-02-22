Could Apple Glasses spell the death of the iPhone?

Quick Summary Apple Glasses not only represent an exciting new category for wearable tech but they could also spell the end for smartphones. The AI-powered smartglasses could be so helpful that they do all you need, without the need for an iPhone at all.

Apple is heavily rumoured to be working on its own smartglasses. These Apple Glasses, could appear soon as the company's answer to the Meta MR glasses, Oakley's Meta HSTN and more. But it's the AI integration that could be truly disruptive.

These new glasses from Apple are rumoured to be an "all-day AI companion". This is what could spell the end for iPhone and smartphones in general.

Imagine a wearable, with cameras, microphones and speakers that can see and hear all that you can. Run that through an AI and all you need to do is speak to get more information on whatever you're experiencing. A far more natural way to interact with tech than a smartphone, right?

Sure, initially these glasses will need a companion smartphone to run, but expect them to be cloud based and strand-alone in the near future.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Leaks and rumours suggest that Apple is working on integrating dual 0.9-inch OLEDoS displays on the glasses so visual information can be overlaid on what is being seen by the wearer. So, again, no need for a smartphone screen at all.

Right now the rumours suggest a host of uses for this inteligent AI built-in the glasses. These include telling you ingredients from looking at a plate of food, naming landmarks in navigation, adding information from an event poster right onto your calendar, guiding you to items from a grocery list, and more.

So while smartglasses may initially be socially awkward to adopt, it's likely they'll quickly become the norm and smartphones will be remembered as bulky, unnatural things of the past.

