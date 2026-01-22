Apple could gamble with a new wearable that's failed elsewhere – and Gemini-powered Siri could be at its heart

Quick Summary Reports suggest Apple is willing to bet on a wearable AI pin, even after others have failed. The pin will apparently feature Siri, two cameras, three microphones and a speaker.

We hear plenty of rumours when it comes to Apple. The Cupertino company is in the news for something or other most days. It's generally a rumour about its upcoming iPhone models, what the next MacBook Pro might offer, or on competitors looking to close in on some of its most successful products, like the AirPods.

Occasionally though, a report appears that throws a little curve ball into the mix and that’s what we have here. The Information (via Engadget) claims that Apple is working on product that isn’t a phone, tablet or laptop. It is said to be developing an AI pin.

That's something others have failed with in recent times, including (famously) Humane.

What could Apple's AI pin offer?

However, Apple is renowned for picking up tech ideas and taking its time to perfect them. And its own AI pin is said to be only slightly thicker than an AirTag, which could be significant. It will feature a number of cameras, along with a speaker and microphones, it's said..

According to The Information, there will be two cameras included on the wearable, with one standard sensor and one wide angle. There will be three microphones in total, plus the aforementioned speaker.

It’s claimed the cameras will be used for taking photos and videos of the user’s surroundings, while the microphones and speakers will presumably be used to interact with an all-new Gemini-powered Siri.

The report also says a charging mechanism similar to what we have on Apple Watch will be used for keeping this device topped up.

In terms of a timeframe, there are suggestions that this wearable pin is in the very early stages of development, which means there is every chance it could be canned before it sees a launch.

However, The Information seems to think the AI pin could be released by 2027 and that there are plans for 20 million units at launch. This one might be a case of a pinch of salt, but watch this space at the same time.