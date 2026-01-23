The Siri you know could change forever – Apple plans to make it more like ChatGPT, says expert

Quick Settings Apple plans to turn Siri into a conversational chatbot to rival ChatGPT, it is reported. The underlying tech will be powered by Google. With features like Google Gemini, it sounds like iOS 27 will make Siri more competitive in the AI stakes where it has been lagging behind.

Apple's plans to make Siri more like a chatbot have been revealed, with the company looking to fend-off the popularity of AI services like ChatGPT. The new version of Siri will reportedly be powered by Gemini, which already offers a chatbot like experience on Android devices.

The information about Apple's plans comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, an established source for details about forthcoming Apple plans. The chatbot, which has the codename Campos, will replace the Siri interface, making for a conversational AI experience supporting both typing and voice.

Details about the new version of Siri come following the announcement that Apple and Google are entering into an AI partnership, with the details of the new Siri sounding just like the services currently offered by Gemini.

Apple made its first foray into AI with the announcement of Apple Intelligence in 2024. However, there's been a muted response to the efforts by the Cupertino tech giant, with Siri remaining well behind the capabilities of services like Gemini.

While Apple had outlined that Apple Intelligence would allow users to draw in third-party services like ChatGPT, the more sophisticated version of Siri that was promised has remained ominously absent.

BREAKING: Apple is overhauling Siri this fall in iOS 27 and macOS 27 and turning it into its first full-fledged chatbot, looking to fend off OpenAI’s ChatGPT and seriously compete in the generative AI space. https://t.co/g6LGVGNLG3January 21, 2026

Rivals, meanwhile, have forged forwards, with Gemini particularly gaining a wide range of skills and broadening its offering. Taking that technology into a Siri package, deeply integrated into Apple devices makes perfect sense and would bring Apple back into line with its competitors.

According to the source, Apple will retain the freedom to switch to other AI models in the future, so it's not wholly dependent on Google.

It's reported that the new Gemini-powered Siri will be able to create content and images, provide summaries, search the web for information and analyse uploaded files. It will also be integrated into more personal data so it can help locate files, messages, images, events and more.

It will also be integrated into core Apple apps, bringing the sort of advantages that Gemini offers across Google's apps. However, it's thought that Apple will want to limit the memory of the assistant, to protect user privacy.

While Siri is expected to be updated in iOS 26.4 in the coming months, the new Gemini-powered Siri is reportedly going to launch with iOS 27, in line with new iPhone models in September 2026. It's expected to be previewed at WWDC in June 2026.