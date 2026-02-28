Forget your PS5 Pro or Switch 2 – this new Witcher game has me hooked to my iPhone

Reigns: The Witcher is a great diversion

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in Features
Reigns: The Witcher
(Image credit: Future)

When you take straw polls of the best open-world games ever made, The Witcher 3 always features near the top – it's one of the most ambitious and well-realised gaming worlds ever built. It's also graphically stunning and beautifully designed, meaning it's never been ported to mobile platforms, so you need a console or PC gaming handheld to play it on the go.

If you're yearning for a bit of its wry tone and fantasy immersion, though, then I'd recommend you check out Reigns: The Witcher – a far simpler way to get into Geralt of Rivia's world, and one that you can play on your phone for basically pennies.

Reigns: The Witcher | Launch Gameplay Trailer | Out Now - YouTube Reigns: The Witcher | Launch Gameplay Trailer | Out Now - YouTube
Watch On

Another fun layer is offered by a simple rhythm game that sometimes comes up if you get into a fight with a monster. This lets you time moves along a board to coincide with either attacks of your own or damage from the monster, and is a simple but fun enough way to make fights a risk.

From running into characters like Triss Merigold and Yennefer to collecting a wide array of grisly death scenarios, I've so far found things really fresh on each run. In the background, slowly growing Dandelion's reputation also lets you earn new scenarios and objectives to concentrate on during runs.

Those runs last a matter of minutes (especially if you make stupid choices), so this is a quintessential mobile game (although it's also on PC). I'll be pulling it out on trains and buses for the next little while, of that I'm sure. You can grab it on the Apple App Store here for £5.99 or $5,99, the Google Play Store here for £5.49, or on Steam here for £4.99.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.