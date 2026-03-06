The mini PC I used to build my dream retro console is now at a rock bottom price – even during RAMageddon
The Geekom A5 is superb for retro gaming and Windows 11 tasks
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
As a retro gamer, I have a whole host of different devices to play classic games on – including original hardware, emulation handhelds and bartop arcade cabinets (both consumer and self-made), But I also took on a project recently to build the ultimate retro games console from a Mini PC.
I chose the Geekom A5 for my build, running on the latest version of Batocera, and the end result was superb. I can now play pretty much any game on any console released until modern times – even Nintendo Switch. And the Geekom handles 99% of them with no frame rate stutters whatsoever.
Get a big discount on the 2025 Geekom A5 mini PC with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Just use the code T3A5DEAL at checkout.
I've since discovered that my machine of choice has been knocked down in price – with big discounts in the US and UK – making the homemade console even better value. And considering the A5 is also a very decent Windows 11 Pro PC in a super small form factor, it's worth a punt even if you don't fancy retro gaming.
You can now get the Geekom A5 from the official website for £359 in the UK, $395 in the US. You just need to add the code T3A5DEAL at checkout.
The 2025 Geekom A5 is now just $395 in the States, too. Again, just use the code T3A5DEAL at checkout to get the discount.
Why choose the Geekom A5 mini PC
While I decided to install the Linux-based Batocera as the operating system on my Geekom A5, the mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, so is great for everyday computing too.
You can also opt to download and install Retrobat, which offers similar a retro gaming front end and easy access to all the main emulators, but runs through Windows instead.
The model I use is the 2025/26 edition running on the Ryzen R5-7430U chipset, which includes integrated Radeon graphics (Vega 7). This is more than capable for decent 1080p gaming at 60 frames-per-second on most PC games, let alone emulation.
It has a 512GB SSD inside and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless connectivity.
There's a 2.5G LAN port too, plus two USB-C ports, four standard USB ports (3x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0) and two HDMI 2.0 outputs. An SD card reader is hidden on the side.
This is all packed into a tiny case – just 117 x 112 x 49.2mm – and it's also easy to open and upgrade components if needed.
I also added an 8BitDo Pro 3 controller to my setup separately, which looks retro but has modern TMR sticks and Hall Effect triggers. It all works really well together.
In fact, I've barely even switched on my PS5 Pro since the build.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.