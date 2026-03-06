The mini PC I used to build my dream retro console is now at a rock bottom price – even during RAMageddon

As a retro gamer, I have a whole host of different devices to play classic games on – including original hardware, emulation handhelds and bartop arcade cabinets (both consumer and self-made), But I also took on a project recently to build the ultimate retro games console from a Mini PC.

I chose the Geekom A5 for my build, running on the latest version of Batocera, and the end result was superb. I can now play pretty much any game on any console released until modern times – even Nintendo Switch. And the Geekom handles 99% of them with no frame rate stutters whatsoever.

I've since discovered that my machine of choice has been knocked down in price – with big discounts in the US and UK – making the homemade console even better value. And considering the A5 is also a very decent Windows 11 Pro PC in a super small form factor, it's worth a punt even if you don't fancy retro gaming.

You can now get the Geekom A5 from the official website for £359 in the UK, $395 in the US. You just need to add the code T3A5DEAL at checkout.

Why choose the Geekom A5 mini PC

While I decided to install the Linux-based Batocera as the operating system on my Geekom A5, the mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled, so is great for everyday computing too.

You can also opt to download and install Retrobat, which offers similar a retro gaming front end and easy access to all the main emulators, but runs through Windows instead.

The model I use is the 2025/26 edition running on the Ryzen R5-7430U chipset, which includes integrated Radeon graphics (Vega 7). This is more than capable for decent 1080p gaming at 60 frames-per-second on most PC games, let alone emulation.

It has a 512GB SSD inside and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 handle wireless connectivity.

There's a 2.5G LAN port too, plus two USB-C ports, four standard USB ports (3x USB 3.2, 1x USB 2.0) and two HDMI 2.0 outputs. An SD card reader is hidden on the side.

This is all packed into a tiny case – just 117 x 112 x 49.2mm – and it's also easy to open and upgrade components if needed.

I also added an 8BitDo Pro 3 controller to my setup separately, which looks retro but has modern TMR sticks and Hall Effect triggers. It all works really well together.

In fact, I've barely even switched on my PS5 Pro since the build.