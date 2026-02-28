Is it a gaming handheld? Is it a PC? It's both – this Steam Deck rival could bring foldables to gaming

Quick Summary Lenovo could be working on a version of the Legion Go that offers a foldable display, allowing the gaming handheld to double as a Windows PC. The folding screen and processing segment can be moved between a gaming controller dock and a keyboard stand for a truly all-in-one portable device – in concept leaks at least.

The Lenovo Legion Go Fold could be the next stage for the company's gaming handheld. Unlike many of the other handheld Android gaming options out there, this will double as a fully functioning Windows PC.

The idea, from the WindowsLatest leaks, is that this will have a gaming controller style dock for the screen and processing parts to slot into, for button bashing fun. Then, when work beckons, you'll be able to slide out the tablet-like system, and drop it into a keyboard-case-stand which lets you use it as a full-on Windows PC.

But how does that Fold name fit here? Unlike the traditional dual screen gaming options, like the classic Nintendo 3DS this will offer a truly foldable display.

(Image credit: Lenovo / WindowsLatest)

The display should be an 11.6-inch foldable pOLED panel, according to the rumours. That can then be folded down into a 7.7-inch mode as needed. So you have that smaller and more handheld friendly option for gaming, or the larger screen for multi-tasking work mode in PC setup - or, indeed, large screen gaming if you have the space.

This should offer some useful mode variations that include the option to fold out into larger mode while gaming – when you have the space or need that expansive horizontal field of view. Vertical split-screen mode could also feature here, with an upright unfold, that offers one half for tasks and the other for streaming, for example.

Then you also have the standard smaller portable gaming mode, and the expanded keyboard attached desktop mode as needed.

(Image credit: Lenovo / WindowsLatest)

Based on the last model, and the needs of this future concept option, we can predict what to hope will be powering this beast. Expect an Intel core Ultra 7 258V processor, likely with Xe2 integrated graphics. That should be backed by 32GB of RAM and a decent 48Wh battery.

That battery will need to be large, since the size of the folded out screen should put a lot of strain on battery life – even if it is using an energy efficient OLED.

So would you pay the, likely above-average price, for a setup that lets you game on the go, work at full screen and everything else in between? Here's hoping Lenovo reveals the new foldable device soon and manages to keep the price at a level that's appealing.