Now that's what you call a rollout! Lenovo's elite gaming laptop offers the ultimate screen expansion

Lenovo is unveiling a powerful gaming laptop with a very large rollable display at CES in January. The Legion Pro Rollable won't be available to buy, though, or at least it won't be at first: it's going to be shown off as a proof-of-concept design rather than a production model.

The Legion Pro Rollable will be based on the latest Legion Pro 7i laptop, Windowslatest.com reports. It'll have an RTX 5090 GPU, a high-end Intel Core Ultra processor, the inevitable AI features and most importantly, that rollable display. In normal mode it looks just like a 16-inch laptop, but you can roll it out to make it 21.5 inches or 25 inches.

Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable: key features

The rollable display is a Lenovo PureSight OLED display, one of Lenovo's premium panels. It changes dimensions at the touch of a button and Windows adjusts accordingly. In addition to working in its normal 16-inch mode the display gives gamers a 21.5-inch "tactical mode" and a 24-inch "arena" mode, with the latter designed for esports players.

The panel has two motors to extend and retract the display from both sides simultaneously, and it keeps the OLED under constant tension to prevent wrinkling and other unwanted issues such as uneven flexing or vibration as the panel expands or contracts.

The Legion Pro Rollable will also include the Lenovo AI Engine+ that we've already seen in other high-end Lenovo gaming laptops and which aims to help gamers by zooming on important visual areas, providing contextual help in difficult missions and change lighting effects in real time.

According to Windows Latest, the laptop is has been created with a pretty niche group in mind – "esports tournament champions" who'd rather play on really big displays but need a more portable device for travelling. That means it's best considered a halo machine – unlikely to be made in huge quantities but designed to attract huge interest and coverage. We'll find out more at CES.