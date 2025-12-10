New Secretlab gaming chair celebrates the work of a world champion

Quick Summary Secretlab has unveiled a new limited edition chair in collaboration with McLaren. That celebrates the life of its carbon fibre technology, culminating with the new McLaren W1.

If you're looking for a new gaming chair, chances are you're already familiar with Secretlab. The brand's now iconic Titan Evo chair has topped our guide to the best of the best for years, and is something of a standard for gamers of all shapes and sizes.

Every now and then, we also get a limited edition version, where the brand collaborates with another brand. We've seen them link up with Lamborghini, for example, on a limited edition chair.

Now, the brand has done something similar with McLaren. That comes just days after the culmination of the Formula One season, which saw the brand's team romp to victory in the Constructor's Championship, while drive Lando Norris took home his first ever Driver's Championship.

This new limited edition chair doesn't actually have anything to do with the Formula One team, though. Instead, it pays homage to the evolution of the the brand's carbon fibre chassis technology, which has been evolving for over 30 years.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

In particular, the new seat is inspired by the new McLaren W1, with a carbon fibre topshell on the rear of the body. The model also makes use of a Dinamica microsuede finish, which is designed to be reminiscent of the interiors of the brand's cars.

The new range is limited to just 100 pieces, which is likely to mean they'll sell out fast. Each of the pieces features a numbered plaque on the carbon panel at the top of the rear of the body.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

The model is officially dropping on the 15th of December at 4pm GMT (8am PST), which gives wannabe owners just under a week to prepare for the buying frenzy. There's no word on pricing at this point, though we'd expect it to sit firmly in line with other high end collaborations with premium models.

Expect it to be somewhere in the £700-800 region, then (approx. €858 / US$1,000 / AU$1,500).