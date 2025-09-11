Decathlon is taking on Nike and Adidas with its lightest and fastest Kiprun shoe yet - but you'll have to be quick to buy one

Carbon-plated “super shoes” aren’t exactly rare these days. Every big brand has one, from Nike’s Alphafly to Adidas’ Adios Pro.

But what’s been fun to watch is how Decathlon – yes, the place you usually nip into for bargain kit – is slowly muscling into that space with its pro line, somewhat weirdly called "Kiprun".

And before you go assuming they're cheap knock-offs, don't. These things are starting to turn heads, not least because they’ve already powered a record-breaking run.

The newest addition arrives in the form of the Kipstorm Lab, a stripped-back, tech-packed racer that Decathlon is calling its most advanced shoe to date. To make them feel even more exclusive (and probably drum up some hype), Decathlon are limiting sales to just 500 pairs, available online only, priced at £239.99.

That might sound spenny for a Decathlon shoe, but what might help its cause is that it’s already proven itself IRL, carrying Jimmy Gressier to a European 5K record earlier this year.

(Image credit: Kiprun)

What makes it different?

On paper, the Kipstorm Lab is all about the weight and the (carbon) plate. Tipping the scales at just 167g (that's a men’s size 42), it's crazy light for a shoe that’s still packing cushioning.

Under the hood, there’s a new J-shaped carbon plate that Kiprun says is designed to give more snap without sacrificing stability, paired with a dual-density midsole called VFOAM X. The inner PEBA foam keeps things bouncy and light, while the outer shell holds it all together so it doesn’t fold under pressure.

It’s very much aimed at distances from 5K to the half-marathon, where responsiveness matters more than all-day comfort. And while it sounds like marketing fluff, the early signs are all green flags. After all, if it can carry Gressier hammering a record pace, it’s probably worth getting excited about.

Not our first rodeo

This isn’t T3.com's first brush with Kiprun’s carbon experiments, either. Our very own Matt Kollat, T3 Active Editor, went and raced the London Marathon earlier this year sporting a pair of the Kiprun KD900X LD+, another model from the same carbon family. While he said he didn’t expect much from a “budget” super shoe, he came away surprised at how well it held up mile after mile, stating that the energy return, stability and comfort all stood up, even over 26.2 miles.

So if the KD900X LD+ could win him over, and the Kipstorm Lab is supposed to be a step above that, then Decathlon might just have built a shoe that can hold its own, even with the bigger, pricier names out there.

They're available to buy now from Decathlon's online store. You’ll need to be quick, though - that 500 pair limit won’t last long.