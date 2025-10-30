The running brand growing 35% with almost zero name recognition in the US is outpacing HOKA and On

If you blinked, you might have missed it: nestled between headlines about The North Face’s mountain heritage and Vans’ pop-culture revival, owner VF Corporation’s real speed story this year comes from an unexpected place.

The Utah-born running shoe brand Altra posted over 35% growth in the company’s latest earnings report, marking its third consecutive quarter of double-digit gains.

That makes it VF’s fastest-growing brand by some distance, outpacing Timberland and The North Face, also owned by VF Corp, both of which rose a respectable 4%.

Silent acceleration

Altra’s success is even more striking when you learn its brand awareness in the U.S. remains below 10%.

That’s not a typo. Despite the low profile, its mix of road and trail models, including the cushioned Torin, grippy Lone Peak (see also: Altra Lone Peak 9+ review) and ultralight Escalante, is resonating with runners seeking natural motion, wide toe boxes and zero-drop soles that promote a more neutral stride.

Altra Lone Peak 9+: fuelling growth (Image credit: Matt Kollat/ T3)

VF CEO Bracken Darrell says Altra is on track to exceed $250 million in annual revenue, proving there’s plenty of runway left.

“The growth opportunity across both road and trail is significant,” he told the audience during the company's latest investor call, highlighting strong e-commerce conversion and rising awareness through targeted marketing.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a brand that once served ultrarunners in the Utah desert, that’s serious global potential.

The calm before the climb

VF’s turnaround narrative is beginning to take shape around stories like this.

The North Face remains the backbone of the portfolio, growing 6% with double-digit footwear gains and the strong performance of the 25th anniversary Summit Series.

At the same time, Timberland logged its fourth straight quarter of growth, powered by the iconic 6-inch boot and new lifestyle silhouettes like the Timberland 25.

Even Vans, still down 9%, showed sequential improvement as product “newness” and the appointment of SZA as Artistic Director began to turn heads.

Darrell’s next move – selling Dickies for $600 million – underscores a sharper focus on outdoor and performance categories.

Debt is down 27% year-on-year, giving VF the breathing room to invest in brands that can grow, not just endure.

Altra, with its cult-like following and expanding product pipeline, looks like the clearest expression of that strategy in motion.