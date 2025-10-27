On’s getting sued for its squeaking shoes – just as my Cloudsurfer 2 started making noise

I’ve worn On shoes for years. In fact, one of the first trainers I reviewed for T3 was an On, and I even got married in a pair of white The Rogers.

I love the brand’s blend of Swiss engineering and minimalist design, and it's not just me: On now does more than $2.6 bn in annual sales and holds a meaningful slice of the global running shoe market.

So when my Cloudsurfer 2 started to squeak after six months of wear, I chalked it up to bad luck.

It was only after the shoes started making noise that I read the news that On is being sued in the US over exactly that noise. Shock horror!

Squeaky business (Image credit: On)

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in Oregon earlier this month claims On’s CloudTec midsole, the signature hollow-pod cushioning system found across its lineup, can emit a “loud, embarrassing and difficult-to-stop squeaking sound with each step.”

The plaintiffs argue the issue affects numerous models, including the Cloud 5, Cloud 6, CloudMonster, CloudSurfer, and others, and that the company classifies the problem as “normal wear and tear” to avoid warranty claims.

The comfort that squeaks back

For a brand that sells itself on comfort and innovation, that’s a tough sound to swallow.

On’s shoes are premium-priced (typically £130–£160) and widely loved for their lightness and everyday wearability.

They’ve also become a quiet hit among people who spend long hours on their feet, such as nurses, who appreciate the soft landings and breathable uppers.

But the same design that makes them so comfortable might also be the culprit: those hollow pods compress and expand with each step, and under certain conditions (e.g. moisture, heat, or surface type) they can start to squeal.

On hasn’t commented on the lawsuit, which seeks class certification and damages for affected customers in several US states.

The company is unlikely to change its cushioning formula overnight, but the case raises questions about the balance between form, function and longevity in high-performance footwear.

As for me, I still love how my Cloudsurfer 2s look and feel. But next time I walk into a quiet room, I’ll be hoping they keep their Swiss precision silent.