On's first dedicated strength training shoes finally pushed the Nike Metcon off my feet

Thanks to the popularity of functional fitness classes such as CrossFit and HYROX, cross-training shoes have been all the rage for years.

Brands like Nike and Puma have been producing shoes that can be used for both lifting and running, catering to the needs of functional athletes.

I fell down the rabbit hole of cross-training shoes myself and have been using the Nike Metcon series for a while. Those shoes provide grip and some flexibility, while also being comfortable.

That said, I've never really been a functional athlete myself. I do my running, and I do my lifting, but I don't really do both at the same time.

I'll put on running shoes for running, and until recently, I wore cross-training shoes for my strength workouts, purely because dedicated strength training shoes in the past were too hardcore for me.

From CrossFit to the weight room

That started changing recently. Companies began introducing models that cater to less die-hard lifters, making their shoes look more stylish while still being very functional.

The Adidas Dropset 3 is a good example of this approach. It looks snappy and provides incredible support for heavier lifts – perfect for the gym.

My only issue with the Dropset 3 is that they feel pretty tight in my usual size, which is a shame, as I would have used them a lot more if not for this.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

On's first dedicated strength workout shoes, the Cloudpulse Pro, feel similar to Adidas, but offer a better fit and an even more secure platform for performing your heavy lifts.

I've been using the shoes for weeks, and they really grew on me. The Cloudpulse Pro are unmistakably On-looking: sleek, well-designed, and performs exceptionally well for its purpose.

Stable heels, sleek looks

The shoes have a moderate 6mm drop and feature CloudTec cushioning in the forefoot for impact absorption without compromising feel.

At the rear, On added the Focusboard for lateral support, while the construction at the rear locks in the heels – perfect for those deadlifts and squats.

My UK10/US10.5 version weighs 382 grams; it's lightweight enough for shoes that provide such a stable platform for lifting.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

My favourite part is the wide, stiff heel section. When the going gets tough, you need that Focusboard to help stabilise the lift.

Cross-training shoes are often too soft for this purpose – after all, they need some softness for the running part of the workout.

The Cloudpulse Pro doesn't have to pretend to be a running shoe, allowing it to focus solely on lifting.

This no-nonsense approach, combined with its stylish design, is what led me to finally retire the Nike Metcon 7 I wore to death over the years.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Does this mean the On Cloudpulse Pro has no flaws? Well, the shoes are definitely on the tight side, and they can only be used for strength training, which I'm sure will limit their appeal.

Other than that, based on my cursory experience with the shoes, they are perfect for their purpose. I need to test them for longer to determine durability and how well the foam holds up.

For now, though, I'm really happy with the Cloudpulse Pro, and I'm just as happy that I can finally give the Metcon 7 a rest after many years of abuse.

The Cloudpulse Pro is available now at On UK, On US and On AU for a recommended price of £160/ $180/ AU$270.

The shoes come in three colours: Black | Rock, White | Black and the tested Grenadine | Pink.