On just launched its first real gym shoe, and it’s not messing around
The Cloudpulse Pro is On’s most focused strength model yet, made for powerful movement and lateral control
Swiss performance brand On has built its reputation on running shoes with cloud-like landings and precision propulsion.
But with the launch of the Cloudpulse Pro, the brand is stepping confidently into the weight room, and doing so with intent.
Unlike the On Cloud X or Cloudnova, which straddled the line between fitness and lifestyle, the Cloudpulse Pro is On’s first purpose-built strength training shoe (see also: best workout shoes).
Like the Adidas Dropset 3, it’s engineered specifically for grounded control, explosive lifts, and lateral support, addressing the real needs of strength-focused athletes.
It’s the clearest sign yet that On is expanding beyond running and into more specialised gym territory.
The Cloudpulse Pro is said to be stable, grippy, and responsive, weighing 305g with a 6mm drop, and features CloudTec cushioning in the forefoot for impact absorption without compromising feel.
A Focusboard underfoot adds lateral support and heel lockdown for high-torque lifts and agile transitions.
It also uses durable woven uppers, midfoot webbing, and Missiongrip rubber for all-around traction and support.
Built for the grind, not just the sprint
The shoe headlines On’s Fall/Winter 2025 Training campaign, which celebrates consistency and the unspectacular daily discipline it takes to achieve peak performance.
Athletes like Ben Shelton, Iga Świątek, Ditaji Kambundji, and Andri Ragettli all appear in the campaign, training hard behind the scenes, and doing so in the Cloudpulse Pro.
With the Cloudpulse Pro, On has drawn a clear line between its running legacy and its growing ambitions in strength training.
Instead of adapting a running shoe for the gym, it’s built a model from the ground up for controlled, powerful movement.
The Cloudpulse Pro is available now at On UK, On US and On AU for the recommended price of £160/ $180/ AU$270.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
