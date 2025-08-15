On just launched its first real gym shoe, and it’s not messing around

Swiss performance brand On has built its reputation on running shoes with cloud-like landings and precision propulsion.

But with the launch of the Cloudpulse Pro, the brand is stepping confidently into the weight room, and doing so with intent.

Unlike the On Cloud X or Cloudnova, which straddled the line between fitness and lifestyle, the Cloudpulse Pro is On’s first purpose-built strength training shoe (see also: best workout shoes).

Like the Adidas Dropset 3, it’s engineered specifically for grounded control, explosive lifts, and lateral support, addressing the real needs of strength-focused athletes.

(Image credit: On)

It’s the clearest sign yet that On is expanding beyond running and into more specialised gym territory.

The Cloudpulse Pro is said to be stable, grippy, and responsive, weighing 305g with a 6mm drop, and features CloudTec cushioning in the forefoot for impact absorption without compromising feel.

A Focusboard underfoot adds lateral support and heel lockdown for high-torque lifts and agile transitions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It also uses durable woven uppers, midfoot webbing, and Missiongrip rubber for all-around traction and support.

Built for the grind, not just the sprint

The shoe headlines On’s Fall/Winter 2025 Training campaign, which celebrates consistency and the unspectacular daily discipline it takes to achieve peak performance.

Athletes like Ben Shelton, Iga Świątek, Ditaji Kambundji, and Andri Ragettli all appear in the campaign, training hard behind the scenes, and doing so in the Cloudpulse Pro.

With the Cloudpulse Pro, On has drawn a clear line between its running legacy and its growing ambitions in strength training.

Instead of adapting a running shoe for the gym, it’s built a model from the ground up for controlled, powerful movement.

The Cloudpulse Pro is available now at On UK, On US and On AU for the recommended price of £160/ $180/ AU$270.