New On Cloudmonster Hyper PAF trainers look like they’ve been sent from the future

Swiss performance brand On has been no stranger to collaborations in recent years, but its ongoing partnership with South Korean design collective POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) has always stood out as something altogether more radical.

The duo’s latest drop, Current Form 3.0, takes that idea even further with an experimental fusion of On’s fastest shoe platform with PAF’s disruptive, architectural aesthetic.

The headline piece is the Cloudmonster Hyper PAF, a hybrid silhouette that merges the Cloudmonster 2 PAF upper with the propulsive Cloudmonster Hyper bottom unit.

(Image credit: On/ PAF)

Available in White/White, Black/Black and Phantom/Apollo, it’s every bit as technical as you’d expect from On, but layered with the asymmetric lines, crinkled panels and futuristic textures that define PAF’s avant-garde design language.

In short, it’s a running shoe that doubles as a piece of wearable design.

speed as transformation

The campaign that accompanies Current Form 3.0 leans into philosophy as much as performance.

Directed by Jan Lee with stills from Kwak Kigon, the visuals unfold like a surreal daydream, set in ordinary spaces where human movement bends reality.

The message about speed as change, of breaking habits, embracing the unexpected, and seeing movement as transformation rather than fear.

It’s ambitious territory for a running shoe collab, but then, On and PAF have never played by the usual rules.

function collides with culture

Beyond the sneakers, the collection also introduces a trio of On’s most technical merino running socks in new PAF palettes, a nod to the idea that even base layers can be reimagined as design objects.

Together, they frame the collab as part performance gear, part cultural artefact, and a continuation of the Current Form series’ mission to expand the language of sportswear.

The Cloudmonster Hyper PAF and Merino Sock PAF are available now through On UK, On US, On AU, On EU, Post Archive Faction, and select retail partners, for £260/ $280/ AU$380/ €280.