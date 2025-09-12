HOKA just turned its carbon-plated trail runner into a hyper cushy hiking shoe

HOKA has built its reputation on oversized midsoles and bold experimentation, and its latest shoe takes that ethos further into the mountains.

The Mafate X Hike fuses the featherweight feel of a performance trail running shoe with the durability and protection of a classic hiking shoe, creating a new category for long-haul adventures.

HOKA's been on a roll lately, with one launch following another in quick succession.

A mere week after the reveal of the Rocket X Trail at UTMB 2025, the company also released its Speedgoat 2 collaboration with Swedish brand UNNA.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA) (Image credit: HOKA)

Borrowing heavily from the Mafate X trail runner – the very same that was used as the template for the HOKA and J.L-A.L collab – the new hiker keeps the same hyper-cushioned ride and carbon fiber plate for propulsion but retools the upper for rugged conditions.

A neoprene mid-collar adds ankle support, while haptic materials enhance structure.

Most notably, this is HOKA’s first shoe to feature RECCO reflector technology, giving rescuers improved ability to locate wearers in remote environments.

Big cushioning, serious grip

Underfoot, the Mafate X Hike packs a PEBA foam core wrapped in a super critically foamed EVA carrier, ensuring a plush yet responsive ride even on rocky ground.

The carbon plate helps maintain snappiness over long distances, while the aggressive Vibram Megagrip outsole provides the kind of traction hikers demand on loose, wet or technical trails.

(Image credit: HOKA)

Despite its robust build, the shoe stays relatively lightweight for the category, weighing in at 16.33 oz (462g) with a towering 42mm stack height at the heel and 34mm at the forefoot.

It’s unapologetically maximalist; exactly what you’d expect from HOKA.

The HOKA Mafate X Hike is available now in men’s and women’s sizes at HOKA US and HOKA UK, at HOKA retail stores, and through select partners.

It launches at an MSRP of $250/ £220 (~AU$376.51), reflecting both its premium materials and technical innovations.