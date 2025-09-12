HOKA just turned its carbon-plated trail runner into a hyper cushy hiking shoe
The Mafate X Hike brings carbon plates, Vibram grip and RECCO safety to the trail in HOKA’s boldest outdoor launch yet
HOKA has built its reputation on oversized midsoles and bold experimentation, and its latest shoe takes that ethos further into the mountains.
The Mafate X Hike fuses the featherweight feel of a performance trail running shoe with the durability and protection of a classic hiking shoe, creating a new category for long-haul adventures.
HOKA's been on a roll lately, with one launch following another in quick succession.
A mere week after the reveal of the Rocket X Trail at UTMB 2025, the company also released its Speedgoat 2 collaboration with Swedish brand UNNA.
Borrowing heavily from the Mafate X trail runner – the very same that was used as the template for the HOKA and J.L-A.L collab – the new hiker keeps the same hyper-cushioned ride and carbon fiber plate for propulsion but retools the upper for rugged conditions.
A neoprene mid-collar adds ankle support, while haptic materials enhance structure.
Most notably, this is HOKA’s first shoe to feature RECCO reflector technology, giving rescuers improved ability to locate wearers in remote environments.
Big cushioning, serious grip
Underfoot, the Mafate X Hike packs a PEBA foam core wrapped in a super critically foamed EVA carrier, ensuring a plush yet responsive ride even on rocky ground.
The carbon plate helps maintain snappiness over long distances, while the aggressive Vibram Megagrip outsole provides the kind of traction hikers demand on loose, wet or technical trails.
Despite its robust build, the shoe stays relatively lightweight for the category, weighing in at 16.33 oz (462g) with a towering 42mm stack height at the heel and 34mm at the forefoot.
It’s unapologetically maximalist; exactly what you’d expect from HOKA.
The HOKA Mafate X Hike is available now in men’s and women’s sizes at HOKA US and HOKA UK, at HOKA retail stores, and through select partners.
It launches at an MSRP of $250/ £220 (~AU$376.51), reflecting both its premium materials and technical innovations.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
