I ran in HOKA's 'super' trail shoes that helped Jim Walmsley win the UTMB OCC 50K in 2025

It's not often you get to travel to Chamonix not only to witness one of the most important and brutal trail running races in the world, the UTMB, but also to be one of the first few people outside HOKA to try a new trail running shoe.

This is precisely what happened to me in 2025, when the brand flew me to France to witness Jim Walmsley conquer the OCC 50K (which was actually 61km this year), a foot race starting from Orsières and finishing in the picturesque Chamonix (via Champex).

He did it seemingly effortlessly in a pair of shoes that were yet to be released to the public at the time. They looked somewhat like the HOKA Cielo X1, but were more optimised for outdoor running, understandably. Or, at least, mixed terrain, as the OCC (and the UTMB) course goes across a variety of different ground materials.

To my surprise, Jim showed up the morning after his win to tell us more about the shoes, which, at this point, had been given a name: Rocket X Trail. As you would imagine, it's been years in the making, with superstar athletes such as Jim helping the HOKA team tweak the Rocket X Trail throughout the process.

It's quite serendipitous that the shoes helped Jim win the race the day before the soft launch – you can't really ask for better marketing. Funnily enough, last year's UTMB winner, Vincent Bouillard, competed in the Tecton X 2.5, the prototype version of what would later become the HOKA Tecton X 3, my favourite trail running shoes from last year.

What is the Rocket X Trail?

The Rocket X Trail features a lightweight, breathable mesh upper with TPU underlays for a structured fit, while the minimalistic tongue design keeps the feel trim and efficient.

Underfoot, a generous stack of A-TPU dual-layer 'superfoam' (~42 mm heel and 36 mm forefoot) acts as a soft yet snappy buffer, compressing more at landing while offering a rock-solid push-off.

The lateral foam expansion under load enhances stability, even as the aggressive road-style rocker shape nudges your gait toward mid‑to‑forefoot strides.

Propulsion is provided via the H‑shaped carbon-fibre plate, designed to flex laterally and boost energy return while still adapting to surface irregularities. It offers a dynamic balance of responsiveness and adaptability.

What's it feel like to run in the shoes?

After Jim's intro, I was raring to go to give the shoes a try, even though I was nursing a slight hangover from last night's revelries. The course was a fairly flat 5K route around the canal and the surrounding forest – fine by me. The weather was a bit muggy, and I felt a bit out of breath due to the elevation and constant chit-chat.

My main concern – as it always is with HOKA shoes – was fit. Historically, the brand's lasts were designed with narrower feet in mind. However, recently, HOKA trainers started feeling a lot more comfortable. I wore the HOKA x J.L-A.L Mafate X as a sneaker while in Chamonix, and it was the perfect fit for my otherwise wide feet.

The aforementioned Tecton X 3, with its Matryx upper, is another good example of a comfortable HOKA shoe. I was also given a pair of the new Mafate 5s, and they felt significantly more comfortable to wear than the recently re-released HOKA Speedgoat 2, which I couldn't really get on my feet.

The Rocket X Trail features a shorter lace cage and a wider toe box, providing just the right amount of lockdown without excessive restriction. Despite the thin tongue, I felt little to no chafing on top of my feet during the run.

Underfoot, the generous serving of A-TPU dual-layer 'superfoam' and the H‑shaped carbon-fibre plate ensure you get plenty of energy back at each stride. I'm always a bit on the fence with high stack trail shoes, as they put more distance between you and the ground, which isn't always ideal.

The Rocket X Trail appears to strike a good balance between ground feel and cushioning. Don't get me wrong – it's a far cry from the Vivobarefoot Primus Trail Flow, but for something so foamy, it's pretty decent.

You might lose some of that ground feel, but in return, your feet won't feel like lead after 3 miles, which is a fair trade in my books. Plus, I love the pronounced, swallow-tail-style construction at the rear, reminiscent of the HOKA Kawana.

Worth a try?

The big question: Is the HOKA Rocket X Trail worth trying? A lot is going for it, that's for sure. The foam is brilliant, and the shoes are also incredibly lightweight, making them well-suited for fast training and especially racing.

I need to put some more off-road mileage in the shoes to form a final decision, but for now, I'm gravitating towards the Tecton X 3, which is my current favourite trail shoe. It ticks all the boxes, from the built-in gaiter and waterproof GORE-TEX membrane to compression-moulded EVA midsole and Vibram Megagrip outsole.

Of course, let's not forget that Jim Walmsley won the OCC in the Rocket X Trail, so you can clearly run fast in them. On the other hand, he won the UTMB in 2023 in a HOKA Tecton X prototype, possibly another version of what later became the Tecton X 3, so... I'll let you make the decision yourself.

The Rocket X Trail is available to buy now at HOKA US and HOKA UK for a recommended retail price of $250/ £185 (~AU$381.31).