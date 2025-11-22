Vivobarefoot’s new hiking boot arrives with upgrades you can’t see (but you’ll definitely feel)

Vivobarefoot has unveiled a fresh evolution of one of its most recognisable outdoor models, the Tracker Textile AT II, now arriving in a limited Shadow Green colourway.

The AT line has always balanced lightweight construction with just enough protection for mixed terrain, and this newest edition stays true to that formula while tightening up durability and structure in key areas.

Vivobarefoot has spent the last few years shifting its outdoor range toward more regenerative materials, and the Textile AT II reflects that direction with a no-sew upper designed to reduce waste and minimise weak points.

Waterproofing is now standard, which is good news for anyone who spends their weekends stomping through sodden woodland or skirting the edges of Dartmoor bogs.

Topographic tactility

What sets the boot apart from traditional hiking boots and walking shoes is the barefoot sole.

Thin, flexible and intentionally low-profile, it’s engineered to encourage natural movement and allow your feet to read the terrain beneath you.

That sensory feedback is something many hikers discover only after switching to minimalist footwear, and it’s a big part of why Vivobarefoot has such a loyal following.

The AT II keeps enough underfoot protection to stop sharp rocks from biting, but not so much that you lose the feel of the ground entirely.

The wide toe box allows toes to splay naturally, which can improve balance on uneven slopes and reduce fatigue on longer days out.

Peripheral terrain logic

Aesthetically, the new Shadow Green finish pushes the boot into more refined territory.

It’s understated (almost muted) but unmistakably outdoorsy, fitting neatly into the current wave of earth-tone hiking gear.

At £180 / $240 / €180 (~AU$365), it lands in familiar Vivobarefoot territory: premium, but appealing for hikers who want something ethical, durable and designed around natural movement rather than maximal cushioning.

The new Tracker Textile AT II in Shadow Green is out now, exclusively through Vivobarefoot.