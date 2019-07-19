The best wellies for men 2019: Barbour, Joules and Hunter wellies are your go-tos for dry feet

Wellington boots, more commonly known as wellies, may not be an item that many men consider a hugely important part of their wardrobe, but there's no denying that having a pair to hand is an easy way to keep your legs muck-free year round.

They're ideal for festival use, as well as for wearing on campsites and, obviously, farms. In fact, the best wellies are a handy slip on shoe suitable for many occasions, from walking the dog to embarking on a countryside stroll across acres of muddy fields, protecting your trousers from mud, rain and dust.

Of course, if you're more inclined to regularly trek up a mountain than stroll through the countryside or traipse around a campsite, we'd recommend a durable and supportive pair of hiking boots instead.

Choosing the best men's wellies for you

We know that choice can often be limited for men, which makes it tricky choosing practical footwear that's not entirely un-stylish. There are tons of options around for women’s wellies, but for men it can be hard to find something you actually like. Especially if you're on a budget.

To help, we’ve done our best to bring to you a range of wellie styles and prices from the likes of high-end riding outfitter Caldene, to more affordable brands such as Dunlop and Stormhouse. The latter will more than suffice if you're an occasional wellie-boot-wearer, and not out in the rain and mud every day.

Our current pick for the best men's wellies is the Original Short Wellington Boot from Hunter, as they are both durable and stylish, and sit comfortably around the middle of the price range covered here. Let's take a look at these and more now...

What are the best wellies for men right now?

1. Hunter Wellington Boots Original Short Men's An everyday update to the classic Hunter Wellington Boot Specifications Best for: Everyday mucking about Colours: Black, Dark Olive, Hunter Green, Dark Grey, Navy Height: Mid calf Reasons to buy + Stylish + Durable + Recognisable brand Reasons to avoid - Short in length is less ideal for deep mud

When it comes to the best men's wellington boots, you can't beat Hunters for quality, durability and style. We recommend the shorter version of the classic Hunter Wellington Boot as our number one pick.

Why? For most men, the Original Short Boot will give sufficient protection from rain and mud, with the added flexibility of a shorter boot. The shorter leg height is ideal if you need something a little less restrictive, and a little more stylish.

Simplicity is the key to wearing the Hunter. These wellie boots are free from fussy embellishments and devoid of necessary detail, which means they can be worn with any outfit with ease. The colour choices are limited, but classic. Opt for black or navy for subtlety, or classic Hunter Green as a nod to the brand's heritage.

(Image credit: Joules)

2. Joules Bosworth Wellington Boots for Men These best Joules wellies for men in a mid-height style Specifications Best for: Fuss-free wear Colours: Black, Olive Height: Mid-height Reasons to buy + Non-slip gum rubber sole + Side pull tabs +



If you find that most wellies are too tight for your legs and therefore dig into your flesh, try these mid-height wellington boots from Joules instead. Mercifully, they even have pull tabs on the sides to make them easier to wrestle on.

On the sole you'll find a non-slip gum rubber, which has been inspired by car tyres. Ultimately this means you should have a better time of staying upright and on your feet during muddier parts of the path or trail.

Needless to say, these Joules wellies for men are weatherproof and fine for year-round use. Their plain design may disappoint more stylish customers, but on the other hand that means they'll blend in with anything you wear.

3. Barbour Bede Wellington Boots The best men's wellies for country gentlemen Specifications Best for: Country walking Colours: Black, Navy, Olive Height: Knee height Reasons to buy + Smart looking + Warm Reasons to avoid - A little snug at first

When choosing items of clothing with a practical purpose, such as Wellington Boots, there's always a risk that function can overthrow style. However, these smart-looking wellies from Barbour demonstrate exactly how to combine the two.

This is thanks to their waterproof, vulcanised rubber outer and the signature Barbour additions of the tartan lining and the J Barbour and Sons script binding.

Whilst still being sturdy and offering good enough support for long country walks all year round, these wellies from Barbour are – dare we say it – a little less boring than Hunters.

4. Hunter Wellington Boots Original Tall Men's The original Wellington boot that will stand the test of time Specifications Best for: When you risk getting really muddy Colours: Black Height: Knee Reasons to buy + Long length offers maximum protection + Durable enough for everyday wear Reasons to avoid - Less versatile than its shorter counterpart

For a classic wellie that will serve you well when mucking about in deep mud most days, we recommend our number one choice's taller counterpart: the Original Tall Wellington Boot from Hunter.

They're a great all-round wellie, but most importantly the full calf coverage will you keep your feet, ankle and calves dry no matter how much it rains, or how deep a puddle of mud you stand in.

As with the Original Short, you'll have the rugged durability that comes with the Hunter name and promises to keep your feet warm and dry in deep mud or rainfall.

5. Le Chameau Men’s Vierzonord Wellington Boot A serious boot that will help keep your working feet warm and dry Specifications Best for: Investment piece Colours: Green Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Very high quality boot + For men and women Reasons to avoid - Strange shade of green

If you're looking for a wellie that is more about function than style, these Le Chameau Wellies could be the best men's wellies for you. They're a traditional boot from a highly reputable and long-standing brand.

Although pricey, if you work outdoors these will see you through many years of slogging away in thick mud as the heavens open. That's due to their durable rubber upper and hard-wearing rubber sole.

While we're not as much a fan of this shade of green as we are of Hunter Green, these wellies are certainly a worthwhile investment for anyone who wants the added comfort for everyday wet walks and working outdoors.

6. Dunlop Short Leg Half-Height Wellies The best affordable wellie boots for larger legs Specifications Best for: Big calves Colours: Green, Black Height: Ankle height Reasons to buy + Bargain buy + Wide fit Reasons to avoid - Not the trendiest

If you're looking for a pair of wellies you can keep in your car, for wearing on dog walks and for getting out and about in the mud, these Dunlops are the best wellies for you.

While they don't match the more expensive wellies in terms of material (the outer material is synthetic, not rubber), they're still fully waterproof and come with a 3cm heel for cushioning on unstable ground.

Plus, with wellies for wider calves being quite tricky to come by without a hike in price, these boots really are budget-friendly. If you require a cheap and cheerful pair of wellington boots because you don't want fancy forking out on a pair of Hunters, we heartily recommend these Dunlops.

7. Stormwells Fur-Lined Wellie Boots The best men's wellies for total protection from the elements Specifications Best for: Very cold, wet weather Colours: Black Height: Mid calf Reasons to buy + Fastens tight shut + Warm, faux fur lining + Affordable

A new entry to our list, these fur-lined boots from Stormwells are the best wellies for men looking to stay warm and dry in snowy, icy conditions.

While they do look a bit like waders, which isn't our favourite look, the tie top fastening will keep out snow and rain, while the faux fur lining keeps your toes warm and toasty in colder conditions.

The Hi-Grip sole helps keep you upright and moving in icy conditions, making these the perfect choice for extreme weather wellies.

8. Buckler Waterproof Rubber Safety Wellington Boots A safety welly for those who work outdoors Specifications Best for: Workers Colours: Orange & Blue Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Steel toe capped + Detachable insoles Reasons to avoid - A little garish

If you are a construction worker, or do other manual labour on a regular basis, finding wellies that are ideal for work can be pretty tricky. These boots from Buckler are the best wellies for men – or women – who work outside or in garages, where something tougher than standard wellies is required.

These boots come with steel toe caps and are heat, oil and slip resistant, which means they can be worn in a variety of working environments. The colour may not be your top choice for weekend wear, but they certainly stand out. What's more, they come with detachable insoles for easy cleaning.

If your biggest concern when choosing wellies is protecting your feet from harm, these are the ideal choice for you.

9. Caldene Bramham Country Wellington A truly luxurious wellie that's almost too nice to muck up Specifications Best for: Luxury boot Colours: Brown Height: Knee high Reasons to buy + Luxury feel + Unisex

With the luxury riding boot styling, these boots from Caldene almost don’t look like wellies at all. They are a unisex boot that come up to the knee, so for men with wider feet or calves they may feel a little snug.

That said, if you have been trawling the web for the best stylish wellies for men and have been disappointed with the 'same old' green rubber boots, these Bramham Country Wellingtons have a designer look that’s certainly worth the money.