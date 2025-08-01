The North Face makes its heritage streetwear official with new Red Box line

The North Face isn’t shy about revisiting its past. In recent years, we’ve seen heritage classics reimagined, from the RMST Icons collection to bold anniversary editions of the Himalayan Parka and Mountain Jacket, all celebrating the brand’s decades of adventure heritage.

Now, with Red Box, The North Face is making that streetwear crossover permanent, creating a lifestyle collection designed for everyday explorers.

Heritage stitched into street-ready style

Red Box is a nod to the brand’s iconic logo, often framed in its unmistakable red square, and the spirit of ‘70s and ‘90s exploration when The North Face first became a symbol of adventure.

This time, the focus isn’t on summits or technical expeditions, but on building a daily uniform that carries TNF’s DNA into the city.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Think oversized fits, premium finishes, and a curated mix of classic and modern fabrics, topped off with branded antique snaps, Vislon zippers, and the bold red woven label.

Where RMST was about revamping outerwear icons with modern tech, Red Box focuses on laid-back staples, including hoodies, tees, joggers, and packable jackets, that keep a sense of adventure alive long after you’ve left the trail.

The debut line-up

The first drop includes the Red Box Down Jacket, a vintage-inspired puffer for cold days; a packable hooded wind jacket nodding to ‘90s windbreakers; a coaches jacket for lightweight layering; plus climate-conscious cotton hoodies, tees, sweatpants, and packable pants designed for comfort on and off the move.

With Red Box, The North Face completes a natural evolution: from outfitting expeditions, to reviving icons, to finally cementing heritage-built lifestyle gear as a permanent part of its line-up.

If you’ve ever wanted your daily kit to carry the same adventurous spirit as your next hike, this is it.

Prices range from £27 to £300, available via The North Face (women's and men's collections) and select retailers.