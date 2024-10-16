The North Face celebrates 30 years of the iconic Himalayan Parka with a bold, modern reinvention

The North Face is inviting outdoor enthusiasts and street-style aficionados alike to celebrate 30 years of grit and innovation with the relaunch of its iconic Himalayan Parka.

Originally introduced in 1994, the jacket quickly became a symbol of toughness and endurance, designed to protect climbers in some of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

Now, three decades later, The North Face is breathing new life into the design with a fresh, modern twist that promises to keep the brand’s legacy alive while embracing the future of exploration and style.

From high-altitude gear to everyday staple

When the Himalayan Parka first debuted as part of The North Face’s Expedition System, it was meant for one thing: extreme conditions.

Mountaineers relied on the jacket’s heavy-duty materials and insulation to keep them safe and warm in perilous, freezing conditions.

Fast forward to 2024, and the same principles of protection and warmth remain at the heart of the new HMLYN Parka, albeit with a few major updates that make it just as suitable for city life as it is for the mountains.

This time around, The North Face has taken the parka’s DNA and adapted it for more urban adventures.

The HMLYN Parka is built with waxed ripstop fabric, adding texture and durability while giving it a rugged, stylish look.

The parka's features, including wind-blocking technology and 550-fill responsibly sourced down insulation, ensure it still lives up to its original purpose: keeping you warm in the coldest conditions, whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend in the wild.

Cord locks at the hem allow for easy customisation, and commemorative anniversary branding and labels make this release feel like more than just a jacket — it’s a nod to three decades of exploration and pushing boundaries.