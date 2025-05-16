REI’s big anniversary sale is back – score major deals on The North Face, Patagonia and more

REI’s big anniversary sale is back – just in time for you to gear up for your summer outdoor adventures. You can score huge savings on top outdoor brands like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc’teryx (to name a few).

No matter what your outdoor hobby entails – whether it’s camping, paddleboarding, hiking, cycling, or even climbing – REI’s anniversary sale is packed with top-notch gear and apparel at unbeatable prices.

Either head straight over to the REI sale and get searching for some brilliant bargains, or you can take a look at some of our favourite finds below. REI member's will also be able to get an additional 20% off one REI outlet item and one full price item using the code ANNIV2025. Not a member? It's only $30 for a lifetime membership.

The sale will end on 26th May and while stock lasts and, from the look of these prices, we don’t suspect that will be too long…

Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover: was $139 now $68.83 at REI Your go-to option for warmth and breathability, the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made from lightweight, 100% recycled polyester fleece. It features a stand-up collar, four-snap placket, and Y-joint sleeves for mobility. The spandex-trimmed cuffs and hem help seal in warmth, making it a cozy essential. Save 50% now!

Merrell Moab 3: was $120 now $89.99 at REI Merrell's Moab 3 shoe is a cult favourite amongst hikers and walkers, thanks to their comfort, durability, solid performance, and fair price – which just got even better with 25% off! They're also available in multiple colourways, too.

The North Face Men's Hydrenalite Down Hoodie: was $250 now $124.83 at REI The Hydrenalite Down Hoodie features a non-PFC durable water repellent (DWR) finish for added water repellency and is insulated with 600-fill-power recycled waterfowl down for lightweight warmth. It may be a little too warm for it now, but there's nothing like being prepared for the year ahead.