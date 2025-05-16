REI’s big anniversary sale is back – score major deals on The North Face, Patagonia and more
Stock is flying fast, so don't hang about!
REI’s big anniversary sale is back – just in time for you to gear up for your summer outdoor adventures. You can score huge savings on top outdoor brands like The North Face, Patagonia, and Arc’teryx (to name a few).
No matter what your outdoor hobby entails – whether it’s camping, paddleboarding, hiking, cycling, or even climbing – REI’s anniversary sale is packed with top-notch gear and apparel at unbeatable prices.
Either head straight over to the REI sale and get searching for some brilliant bargains, or you can take a look at some of our favourite finds below. REI member's will also be able to get an additional 20% off one REI outlet item and one full price item using the code ANNIV2025. Not a member? It's only $30 for a lifetime membership.
The sale will end on 26th May and while stock lasts and, from the look of these prices, we don’t suspect that will be too long…
Your go-to option for warmth and breathability, the Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover is made from lightweight, 100% recycled polyester fleece. It features a stand-up collar, four-snap placket, and Y-joint sleeves for mobility. The spandex-trimmed cuffs and hem help seal in warmth, making it a cozy essential. Save 50% now!
Merrell's Moab 3 shoe is a cult favourite amongst hikers and walkers, thanks to their comfort, durability, solid performance, and fair price – which just got even better with 25% off! They're also available in multiple colourways, too.
The Hydrenalite Down Hoodie features a non-PFC durable water repellent (DWR) finish for added water repellency and is insulated with 600-fill-power recycled waterfowl down for lightweight warmth. It may be a little too warm for it now, but there's nothing like being prepared for the year ahead.
ALPS Mountaineering Torrent Dry Bag multi-pack consists of two, five, and 10-liter bags in easy-to-spot bold bright colours. Made from durable 500-denier polyester PVC waterproof material, they're perfect for keeping your belongings safe and dry in or around water.
Keep your face, neck and ears safe and cool from the sun with this lightweight hat from Arc'teryx. Its antimicrobial finish keeps odors at bay and a wide brim for extra protection. It also packs down to easily fit inside your pockets so you can whip it out, as and when you need it.
