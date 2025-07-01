Hurry! Snag 20% off ALL Yeti coolers, tumblers and more in REI’s 4th July Sale
It won't last though, so be quick
Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, but with camping and hiking season in full swing, outdoor giant REI is jumping in with its 4th July sale to get you adventure-ready.
If you’ve been eyeing up a Yeti cooler, Rambler bottle, or even their new beach chair – good news – REI is letting members save 20% off one full-priced item of their choice. This means you could grab the Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler for just $220 – one of the best Yeti coolers (in our opinion).
REI stocks a wide variety of Yeti products, including water bottles, tumblers, hard coolers, soft coolers, wheeled coolers, food storage containers, stackable mugs, carryall bags and more – so you’ve got plenty to pick from.
Although remember, you can only redeem the discount against one full-priced item, which could make choosing a little trickier.
It therefore may be best to take advantage of a pricier product you’ve had your eye on for a while (like a hard or soft cooler), as the higher the price tag the more money you’ll get off.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Yeti products (with the 20% off applied). Also, if you’re not a REI member, don’t forget you need to become one to be able to grab this great deal.
Weighing only 21.4 pounds, the YETI Tundra 35 is a rugged, ultra-durable cooler built for adventure. It can hold 21 cans of beer or soda using YETI’s recommended 2:1 ice-to-can ratio. Bear-resistant, leakproof, and virtually indestructible, it’s perfect for camping, tailgating, or road trips. Compact yet spacious, it delivers serious cooling performance anywhere. Available in various colourways.
The YETI Rambler 30 oz Tumbler is a rugged, insulated drinkware essential for hot coffee or ice-cold drinks. Its double-wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages at the perfect temperature for hours, while the MagSlider lid adds splash resistance. It's a durable, dishwasher-safe, and cupholder-friendly. Available in various colourways.
The slightly larger version of the one above, the Tundra 45, features a rotomolded construction, extra-thick PermaFrost insulation, and a bear-resistant design. Highly portable, it can hold 26 cans (with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) and keep up to 35 pounds (15.9 kg) of ice frozen for days. The perfect camping, fishing, and road trip companion! Available in various colourways.
Need something smaller? The Hopper Flip 12 is a lightweight, go-anywhere soft cooler built for adventure. Its ColdCell insulation keeps drinks chilled for hours, while the rugged, waterproof DryHide shell resists punctures and UV rays. Compact yet roomy, it holds 13 cans (with ice) – your go-to cooler for day trips, kayaking, or picnics. Available in various colourways.
