Hurry! Snag 20% off ALL Yeti coolers, tumblers and more in REI’s 4th July Sale

Amazon Prime Day is less than a week away, but with camping and hiking season in full swing, outdoor giant REI is jumping in with its 4th July sale to get you adventure-ready.

If you’ve been eyeing up a Yeti cooler, Rambler bottle, or even their new beach chair – good news – REI is letting members save 20% off one full-priced item of their choice. This means you could grab the Yeti Tundra 35 Hard Cooler for just $220 – one of the best Yeti coolers (in our opinion).

Take me to the REI Yeti sale

REI stocks a wide variety of Yeti products, including water bottles, tumblers, hard coolers, soft coolers, wheeled coolers, food storage containers, stackable mugs, carryall bags and more – so you’ve got plenty to pick from.

Although remember, you can only redeem the discount against one full-priced item, which could make choosing a little trickier.

It therefore may be best to take advantage of a pricier product you’ve had your eye on for a while (like a hard or soft cooler), as the higher the price tag the more money you’ll get off.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite Yeti products (with the 20% off applied). Also, if you’re not a REI member , don’t forget you need to become one to be able to grab this great deal.

YETI Tundra 35 Cooler : was $275 now $220 at REI Weighing only 21.4 pounds, the YETI Tundra 35 is a rugged, ultra-durable cooler built for adventure. It can hold 21 cans of beer or soda using YETI’s recommended 2:1 ice-to-can ratio. Bear-resistant, leakproof, and virtually indestructible, it’s perfect for camping, tailgating, or road trips. Compact yet spacious, it delivers serious cooling performance anywhere. Available in various colourways.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler: was $325 now $260 at REI The slightly larger version of the one above, the Tundra 45, features a rotomolded construction, extra-thick PermaFrost insulation, and a bear-resistant design. Highly portable, it can hold 26 cans (with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio) and keep up to 35 pounds (15.9 kg) of ice frozen for days. The perfect camping, fishing, and road trip companion! Available in various colourways.