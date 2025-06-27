Prime Day can wait – I'm shopping these 11 deals in REI's up to 50% off 4th of July sale instead

REI Co-op is kicking off summer with a bang thanks to its massive Fourth of July sale, running from today, 27 June, until 7 July. Brace yourself for some top-shelf discounts: up to 50% off outdoor essentials, including BOTE paddleboards, Cannondale bikes and helmets, climbing gear from Petzl and Metolius, and heaps of clearance apparel and equipment.

Even better, REI Co-op members get access to extra perks, like 20% off a full-price YETI item (yes, even coolers), bonus card rewards on gift card purchases and in-store pickup, and deep discounts on bike servicing.

Below, I collected 11 of my favourite outerwear deals, focusing on brands I like, such as Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Outdoor Research and Helly Hansen. It goes without saying that there are tons more deals, especially if you're happy to wear clothing in odd sizes (e.g. XXXS).

And, as mentioned above, REI also discounted a huge swathe of outdoor gear, so if you're planning on having a BBQ or a weekend getaway near a lake, now is the time to stock up on essentials, like paddleboards (although SUPs might not be that useful for BBQs).

Why REI Co-op?

REI Co-op (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is a member-owned outdoor retailer based in the U.S., known for selling high-quality gear for camping, hiking, cycling, climbing, and other outdoor pursuits.

Founded in 1938, REI operates as a consumer cooperative, meaning members pay a one-time fee to join and receive annual dividends, special discounts, and access to exclusive perks like used gear programs and in-store workshops.

The company is deeply committed to sustainability, community engagement, and environmental stewardship, reinvesting profits into outdoor initiatives and nonprofits. With expert staff and a passion for the outdoors, REI helps people of all levels get outside confidently.