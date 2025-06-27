Prime Day can wait – I'm shopping these 11 deals in REI's up to 50% off 4th of July sale instead
Time to upgrade your outdoor apparel and gear
REI Co-op is kicking off summer with a bang thanks to its massive Fourth of July sale, running from today, 27 June, until 7 July. Brace yourself for some top-shelf discounts: up to 50% off outdoor essentials, including BOTE paddleboards, Cannondale bikes and helmets, climbing gear from Petzl and Metolius, and heaps of clearance apparel and equipment.
Shop REI-Coop's 4th of July sale
Even better, REI Co-op members get access to extra perks, like 20% off a full-price YETI item (yes, even coolers), bonus card rewards on gift card purchases and in-store pickup, and deep discounts on bike servicing.
Shop all YETI deals (REI-Co-op members only)
Below, I collected 11 of my favourite outerwear deals, focusing on brands I like, such as Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Outdoor Research and Helly Hansen. It goes without saying that there are tons more deals, especially if you're happy to wear clothing in odd sizes (e.g. XXXS).
And, as mentioned above, REI also discounted a huge swathe of outdoor gear, so if you're planning on having a BBQ or a weekend getaway near a lake, now is the time to stock up on essentials, like paddleboards (although SUPs might not be that useful for BBQs).
Perfect for beach days, paddleboarding, or backyard lounging, these lightweight water shorts combine fast-drying performance with UPF 50+ sun protection. Made with recycled materials and built to move, they’re a summer staple you’ll want to live in from dawn patrol to happy hour.
This isn’t your average fleece. The Re-Tool Hybrid blends classic Synchilla softness with lightweight insulation and weather-resistant panels, making it ideal for active days that straddle warm and cool. Bonus: it’s made with recycled materials and Fair Trade Certified sewn.
This isn’t just for lounging. The Tekno Hoodie features water-repellent fabric, secure zip pockets, and a brushed interior for all-day comfort, whether you’re camping, commuting, or conquering trails. It’s got that outdoorsy edge with urban versatility.
A go-anywhere rain shell built for serious weather, the Torrentshell 3L combines rugged 3-layer H2No performance with eco-conscious construction. Lightweight, packable, and storm-ready: this is your rainy-day armor for summer hikes and beyond.
Designed for high-output adventures, this breathable, sweat-wicking pullover layers perfectly under a shell or wears well solo on cooler trail runs. The DotKnit fabric traps warmth without holding moisture, so you stay dry, cozy, and moving freely.
Equal parts trail-ready and travel-friendly, the Quandary Joggers are quick-drying, lightweight, and made for movement. With built-in stretch and a comfy waistband, they’re just as good for airport runs as they are for actual runs.
Soft, stretchy, and endlessly wearable, the Canyonlands Hoodie is your layering MVP. From climbing or hiking to cozying up by the fire pit, it delivers warmth without bulk and moves with you every step of the way.
An iconic fleece that never goes out of style. The Synchilla delivers plush warmth, retro vibes, and everyday comfort, on the trail, around the campfire, or layered under a shell. Made with 100% recycled polyester and Fair Trade Certified sewn.
From chilly mornings to alpine evenings, the Lost Canyon jacket delivers toasty warmth with a sleek, urban-friendly look. Packed with synthetic insulation that performs even when wet, it’s your do-it-all layer for unpredictable summer weather.
Don’t let the weight fool you, this featherlight rain shell is tough as nails. With Pertex Shield protection and a barely-there feel, the Helium is a go-bag essential for fast-and-light hikers, bikepackers, and anyone who refuses to get caught in the rain unprepared.
When conditions shift, layer smart. This ultralight hoodie provides breathable warmth and a sleek fit for fast-paced hikes and alpine missions. With its technical stretch fabric and helmet-compatible hood, it’s built for women who like to move quickly and pack light.
Why REI Co-op?
REI Co-op (Recreational Equipment, Inc.) is a member-owned outdoor retailer based in the U.S., known for selling high-quality gear for camping, hiking, cycling, climbing, and other outdoor pursuits.
Founded in 1938, REI operates as a consumer cooperative, meaning members pay a one-time fee to join and receive annual dividends, special discounts, and access to exclusive perks like used gear programs and in-store workshops.
The company is deeply committed to sustainability, community engagement, and environmental stewardship, reinvesting profits into outdoor initiatives and nonprofits. With expert staff and a passion for the outdoors, REI helps people of all levels get outside confidently.
