The latest MacBook Air is a bargain with $200 slashed from the price tag at Best Buy

If you're looking to buy a new MacBook, you're probably expecting to have to spend some serious cash. These laptops can wear some pretty hefty price tags, making them a real investment for most people.

Fortunately, there are a range of ways to make them cheaper. First and foremost, that includes hunting for a great deal – like this one I've just found at Best Buy. Right now, you can save $200 on the 13-inch MacBook Air, now just $799!

That snags you a lot of laptop for the cash. For starters, the M4 chip is a total powerhouse, which should power through all manner of tasks with ease.

Apple's M-series chips have always been speed demons, but this one goes even further. It's twice as fast in this device as the original M1 MacBook Air, and a whopping 23x faster than the old Intel-powered devices.

Battery life goes hand in hand with that, as the efficiency of the chip offers better longevity. This one is rated for 18 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing, which is a solid two days of real-world use.

You'll also enjoy Apple Intelligence features on this model, which brings Apple's finest AI-powered goodies to your device. You'll enjoy features like the brand's suite of writing tools and Image Playground for generating pictures via AI.

The model comes with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage, too. That's not the biggest spec sheet out there, but it should be more than enough for most users. Simply pair it up with an external hard drive to bolster the storage space considerably.

Still, if you've got $800 to spend on a laptop, there's not much you'll find which is better than this. The retail price already makes this an attractive prospect, and once you shave a further $200 from it, it becomes a total no brainer.