YETI suddenly launches its Christmas sale, and it's the best excuse to finally buy a new cooler or tumbler

This is the best time to buy YETI gear if you’ve been holding off
YETI doesn’t shout about discounts often, which is why its Christmas 'Seasonal' sale is worth paying attention to. We saw some deals during Black Friday, but if you missed out then, now is the time to get some cheap YETI deals before Christmas.
One of the standout offers this year is on the Hopper M15 Tote Soft Cooler, which is selling for $101 less at the moment. Designed with YETI’s ultra-tough DryHide shell and a wide, open-mouth design, it’s the sort of cooler that works just as well for beach days and picnics as it does for road trips and campsite cooking.
The YETI Hopper M15 is a rugged soft cooler that keeps up with whatever you throw at it. With a wide-mouth top and magnetic seal, it’s easy to load and unload, and ColdCell insulation locks in chill for hours. It fits ~32 cans and even wine bottles with room to spare.
The bigger story for most people, though, will be drinkware. YETI’s Rambler range is already everywhere, but the Christmas sale brings some of its most popular options down to far more palatable prices.
The Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug, a favourite for long days at a desk or on the move, is seeing one of the deepest discounts. Elsewhere, selected 20-oz and 30-oz travel mugs are also reduced, making them solid last-minute gift options that still feel premium without paying full whack.
Built for generous sips on the go, the Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug marries YETI toughness with everyday practicality. Its kitchen-grade stainless steel resists punctures, vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold, and dishwasher-safe construction makes cleanup effortless, the perfect oversized hydration companion.
Larger hydration bottles are included, too, with the Rambler 36 oz Water Bottle dropping in price as part of the seasonal offers. It’s a good size for gym sessions, hikes, or long days out, and the Chug Cap makes it practical rather than precious.
Shake up any gathering with the YETI Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker. Made from sturdy stainless steel with double-wall insulation and a leak-resistant lid, it lets you craft chilled drinks anywhere. Dishwasher safe and built to last, it’s as useful at picnics as it is on your home bar.
There’s also a colour-led angle to the sale, with limited-time discounts on Big Sky Blue and Firefly Yellow gear. If you’ve ever wanted YETI kit that stands out a bit more than stainless steel or black, this is a rare chance to save while doing so.
Add in reduced prices across tumblers, cocktail shakers and other Rambler essentials, and this Christmas sale quietly becomes one of the better opportunities all year to buy into the YETI ecosystem for less.
