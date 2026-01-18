YETI’s new Daytrip coolers finally make sense for everyday life

The brand's latest line brings premium insulation to everyday outings with versatile sizes from snacks to a 12-pack

YETI Daytrip Collection
YETI has expanded its Daytrip range with a trio of insulated boxes that rethink what a cooler can be for everyday use.

Rather than adding another oversized expedition cooler, YETI’s new Daytrip insulated boxes are smaller, easier to carry and tailored to real-world daily use.

They still use YETI’s Coldcell Flex insulation, a lightweight closed-cell foam that can hold temperature well, but in compact formats that feel at home in backpacks, cars, or office lunchrooms.

They’re not fully leakproof like YETI’s traditional Hopper soft coolers, but their simplicity and everyday practicality are precisely the point.

YETI specifically labels the new products as insulated boxes, a subtle nod to a shift in how they’re meant to be used.

Rather than positioning them against YETI’s rugged soft and hard coolers, this new category sits between a premium lunch carrier and a chilled storage solution.

Same as the 3L Lunch Box, they are ideal for daily errands, park outings or commuter lunches without demanding the cold-holding performance needed for week-long adventures.

Practical, not extreme

Unlike larger soft coolers, such as the YETI Hopper Flip range, with full leakproof closures and multi-day ice retention, the Daytrip range is engineered for hours of freshness, not days on the trail.

That makes them lighter, quicker to open and more accessible (even for kids) without sacrificing too much insulating power.

The Daytrip insulated boxes fill a niche between lunch bags and traditional YETI coolers, appealing to anyone who wants premium thermal retention without the bulk.

With prices starting noticeably lower ($50) than the brand’s classic Hopper series, they could attract a broader audience looking for everyday cold storage built with rugged YETI quality.

Head over to YETI to check out the new Daytrip collection.

