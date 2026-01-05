Yeti just signalled its next big move for 2026 and it isn’t about coolers

For years, Yeti has been the brand people associate with over-engineered camping coolers, rugged drinkware and bombproof bags designed for road trips, boats and backcountry weekends.

Now something new has appeared on the homepage, and it feels like more than a small experiment.

Yeti has introduced a dedicated Fitness category, sitting alongside its established product pillars.

It’s still fairly minimal, and most of what you’ll find there is drinkware and accessories that already existed elsewhere on the site.

But its position on the homepage and the fact that it lives as a standalone destination strongly suggest intent.

Yeti clearly wants to be part of the gym conversation, not just the camping one.

The shaker hinted at this shift

The first big clue that Yeti was eyeing the fitness world came in the shape of a bottle.

Late in 2025, Yeti quietly launched the Yonder Shaker Bottle after acquiring the patent for it earlier last year.

It arrived without much fanfare but with features that make it feel intentionally designed for workouts, whether that’s a dawn gym session or a mid-day run.

The bottle incorporates patented vortex-style mixing tech that blends powders smoothly without a whisk, screen or ball, and it uses a covered chug-style spout and 100 per cent leak-proof construction so it won’t turn a gym bag into a larger – and unintended – secondary protein shaker.

The understated launch felt like a soft entry, but it also seemed strategic: a thoughtful, well-executed product aimed squarely at people who mix supplements, stay hydrated on the go and want everyday performance without fuss.

What could 2026 look like for Yeti?

If you look at Yeti’s history, the brand tends to move carefully into new spaces and then gradually fill them in with purpose-built gear. Yeti coolers led to soft coolers, then to drinkware, travel bags, luggage and even pet accessories. Fitness looks like the next frontier.

A dedicated gym bag feels like an obvious move. You can imagine a tough, structured duffel or backpack with a reinforced base, proper ventilation, space for shoes, and compartments for sweaty clothes, tech, toiletries, and, of course, hydration.

Something like a Ranchero or Crossroads spin that’s designed specifically around training days rather than airport runs.

Hydration itself is another area ripe for expansion. More shaker sizes, insulated versions designed for cold shakes, bottles shaped to fit securely in gym machines and cardio cup holders, and lids that make sipping mid-workout easier all feel entirely on brand.

Nutrition and recovery could be next. A compact, gym-friendly soft cooler for post-session snacks, shakes or ice packs would bridge the gap between outdoor roots and everyday training life.

Yeti and fitness: mixing well (Image credit: YETI)

Yeti already knows how to build insulated carry gear; shrinking that know-how to a “daily workout” format makes sense.

Somewhere further down the line, apparel starts to look plausible too. A tightly curated range of moisture-wicking tees, hardy hoodies and simple hats, positioned as training basics built to last, would slot neatly into Yeti’s lifestyle story, even if it arrives later than bags and bottles.

Right now, the Fitness page looks small, but Yeti rarely surfaces something on the homepage without a longer roadmap behind it.

With the shaker already warming up the category and a dedicated hub now in place, 2026 could be the year Yeti becomes as at home in the gym as it is at the campsite.

Find out more about the brand's fitness offerings at Yeti.