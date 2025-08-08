YETI just spent $38 million on a shaker bottle – and it could be the brand’s smartest move in years
YETI is eyeing the fitness world with a new drinkware category, but it’s the old-school coolers that are keeping the brand cool right now
YETI, everyone's favourite premium outdoor brand, quite literally wants to shake things up next year.
On its latest Q2 earnings call, where the brand shares its results with investors, the company revealed it had spent $38 million acquiring shaker bottle intellectual property, with plans to bring a redesigned version to market under the YETI name.
It’s a move that hints at more than just protein shakes and gym-goers.
Shaker bottles are a staple of the fitness and wellness world, an adjacent but largely untapped segment for YETI’s drinkware business.
And after a tough quarter for tumblers and mugs, it could be the refresh the category needs.
“We see a significant opportunity to bring the YETI design language and performance promise into this space,” CEO Matt Reintjes said during the company’s Q2 earnings call. That’s CEO-speak for: this could be big.
Coolers are still king
While YETI’s newer launches like the Roadie 32 and Crossroads bags have gained traction, it’s the tried-and-true Tundra 45 that’s doing the heavy lifting.
The rugged YETI cooler was called out as a standout performer in Q2, helping offset weaker drinkware sales.
Coolers and equipment revenue declined just 3% year-over-year, which is impressive, considering the wider slowdown in outdoor retail.
Drinkware, meanwhile, fell 4%, hit by a more promotional U.S. market and stock shortages caused by YETI’s ongoing supply chain transition.
Still, there are green shoots: the Camino Carryall tote went viral this summer, while new drinkware formats like stackable mugs, cocktail shakers, pitchers and insulated French presses are picking up momentum, especially internationally.
Hot as hot cakes
YETI is profitable, expanding globally, and still finding ways to excite loyal fans. But there’s a clear shift happening.
The $38 million shaker bottle play signals a fresh focus on crossover categories, where outdoor meets active lifestyle.
And while legacy products like the Tundra 45 are holding down the fort, new innovation is what will define the next chapter.
YETI’s coolers may be ice-cold, but its long game is all about staying hot.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
