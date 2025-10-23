Yeti teases its next limited-edition water bottle – and it looks absolutely enormous

Outdoor brand Yeti has dropped multiple new releases lately; first there was the Black Stone limited-edition colourway drop, then the launch of their first cast iron cookware , and more recently the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case . Now, the brand has dropped a teaser for what looks like a massive new water bottle.

Details about the new release is limited, but Yeti VIP customers received an email showing a picture of a young girl standing on the side of a football pitch, holding a barrel-sized bottle with the caption: ‘New hydration on the horizon’.

On the US Yeti website, there’s a similar image featuring two men on a running track holding the same oversized bottle, along with the message “Something new is coming” – and the brand confirming it will be another limited-edition drop.

Yeti’s largest bottle to date is their Rambler One Gallon Jug and while the new bottle does looks similar, we can spot noticeable design differences, including a non-metal grip handle and new colour options (the girl in the email is holding a white version).

You’ll have to sit tight for more updates, but it looks like this release could be available to Yeti VIP customers in the US any day now. Not a VIP member? It’s completely free to sign up – and doing so means you’ll be among the first to hear about new launches like this one.

Don't worry, we'll keep you posted too.