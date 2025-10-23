Yeti teases its next limited-edition water bottle – and it looks absolutely enormous

"New hydration on the horizon"

Two men on a running track, one carrying Yeti&#039;s new water bottle
(Image credit: Yeti)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in News

Outdoor brand Yeti has dropped multiple new releases lately; first there was the Black Stone limited-edition colourway drop, then the launch of their first cast iron cookware, and more recently the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case. Now, the brand has dropped a teaser for what looks like a massive new water bottle.

Details about the new release is limited, but Yeti VIP customers received an email showing a picture of a young girl standing on the side of a football pitch, holding a barrel-sized bottle with the caption: ‘New hydration on the horizon’.

On the US Yeti website, there’s a similar image featuring two men on a running track holding the same oversized bottle, along with the message “Something new is coming” – and the brand confirming it will be another limited-edition drop.

You’ll have to sit tight for more updates, but it looks like this release could be available to Yeti VIP customers in the US any day now. Not a VIP member? It’s completely free to sign up – and doing so means you’ll be among the first to hear about new launches like this one.

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.