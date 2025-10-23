Yeti teases its next limited-edition water bottle – and it looks absolutely enormous
"New hydration on the horizon"
Outdoor brand Yeti has dropped multiple new releases lately; first there was the Black Stone limited-edition colourway drop, then the launch of their first cast iron cookware, and more recently the LoadOut GoBox 1 Gear Case. Now, the brand has dropped a teaser for what looks like a massive new water bottle.
Details about the new release is limited, but Yeti VIP customers received an email showing a picture of a young girl standing on the side of a football pitch, holding a barrel-sized bottle with the caption: ‘New hydration on the horizon’.
On the US Yeti website, there’s a similar image featuring two men on a running track holding the same oversized bottle, along with the message “Something new is coming” – and the brand confirming it will be another limited-edition drop.
Yeti’s largest bottle to date is their Rambler One Gallon Jug and while the new bottle does looks similar, we can spot noticeable design differences, including a non-metal grip handle and new colour options (the girl in the email is holding a white version).
You’ll have to sit tight for more updates, but it looks like this release could be available to Yeti VIP customers in the US any day now. Not a VIP member? It’s completely free to sign up – and doing so means you’ll be among the first to hear about new launches like this one.
Don't worry, we'll keep you posted too.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
