Forget Black Friday – YETI’s Gear Garage explodes with limited-edition Blue Camo drop

YETI has opened the doors to a major new Gear Garage update today, and it’s a big one: the brand’s new limited-edition Blue Camo colourway has officially landed.

It’s the first time in 2025 that both the US and UK/EU Gear Garage sales are live simultaneously, giving fans on both sides of the pond something new to chase.

Shop the YETI Gear Garage Sale in the US

The US Gear Garage gets the biggest drop by far, with Blue Camo splashed across a full lineup of Ramblers, bottles and jugs.

The range spans everything from the Tundra 45 Hard Cooler to 20 oz, 30 oz and 42 oz tumblers, 12–36 oz bottles, the one-gallon and half-gallon jugs, a 12 oz Colster, shot glasses, and even a matching flask.

It’s one of the most extensive colourway pushes YETI has released through the Garage in years, and, crucially, it’s limited once the stock is gone.

Over in the UK, today’s drop is smaller but still noteworthy, bringing Blue Camo to a curated selection of drinkware plus a collectors’ patch.

That’s in addition to the items released earlier in the week:

Day 1: The “Slick Horns” Gear Garage kickoff

Day 2: The surprise addition of 12L and 18L Ranchero Packs, as well as ultra-limited store-exclusive patches from cities including LA, Denver, NYC, Washington D.C. and YETI’s home base in Austin.

Today’s launch ties the whole thing together: a high-demand colourway in the US, a tighter curated drop in the UK, and a rare moment where the Gear Garage aligns globally.

With Camo already one of YETI’s most popular styles, you can expect Blue Camo to disappear fast, especially the larger US SKUs, which rarely get this kind of limited-edition treatment.