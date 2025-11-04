YETI shrinks its toughest tumbler for little adventurers

The maker of the best coolers, YETI, has built its reputation on creating virtually indestructible products for explorers, campers, and outdoor diehards.

Now, the brand is scaling things down (and across the pond) with the UK launch of the Rambler Jr 10oz Tumbler, a smaller, tougher, and undeniably cuter version of its iconic Rambler line.

Available for the first time to British customers, the new model brings YETI’s premium build quality to a size that’s perfect for kids or anyone who prefers a more compact cup.

The UK launch version marks something subtly different for YETI’s drinkware range.

In the U.S., the “junior” kids’ water bottle variant is typically a 12 oz capacity item, yet the UK has just seen the arrival of a 10 oz tumbler crafted for the region.

This regional differentiation hints at YETI tuning its product offering to local tastes or retail strategies, rather than simply shipping the same global SKU everywhere.

A new era of small but mighty

Despite its small stature, the Rambler Jr 10oz Tumbler is made from the same kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel as its full-size siblings.

It’s double-wall vacuum insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for hours and built to survive playground drops, family hikes, and the occasional tumble from a lunchbox.

Every part is dishwasher safe, and the lid seals tightly to prevent leaks, a crucial feature when you’re dealing with excitable small hands.

(Image credit: YETI)

This miniature tumbler mirrors the design language of YETI’s adult range, offering a confidence-boosting bit of kit that’s ready for whatever their day throws at it.

At £20, it’s not your average children’s cup, but YETI gear is designed to last for years, making it a smart investment for families who want to avoid the cycle of replacing cheap bottles every few months.

The Tropical Pink finish adds a playful touch to the rugged silhouette, bridging the gap between premium outdoor gear and fun everyday utility.

The Rambler Jr 10oz Tumbler is available now at YETI UK for a recommended price of £20.