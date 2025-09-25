YETI revives its toughest colourway for 2025 as a limited edition drinkware option

Yeti knows how to turn a cooler or bottle into an object of desire.

While performance and durability have always been at the heart of the brand, its limited-edition colour drops are what keep collectors and casual fans refreshing product pages.

The latest release is a perfect example: Black Stone, a textured, grip-friendly finish that first appeared briefly in 2023, is back for 2025.

Unlike Yeti’s smooth DuraCoat colours, Black Stone has a grainy texture designed to feel a little more rugged in the hand.

That subtle detail means fewer slips when you’re pulling it from a backpack mid-hike or carrying it with gloves.

At launch, the Black Stone colourway is limited to a handful of Rambler drinkware pieces, with the 36-ounce bottle topping the range.

Yeti labels the colour as a limited edition, so availability may vary between regions and retailers.

Some coolers and bags may follow, but for now, expect the line-up to be tightly curated.

The Charcoal question

Longtime Yeti fans might notice that Charcoal has become harder to find in the US, with Black Stone stepping into its place.

Charcoal remains in some international markets, but it’s clear that Yeti is shifting focus to textured finishes and seasonal drops.

Yeti isn’t the only brand playing the colour game. Stanley’s limited Quencher hues sell out in minutes, but Yeti’s approach leans into performance as much as style.

A textured finish that actually adds grip makes Black Stone more than a paint job.

For fans, it’s a chance to snag a collectable piece of kit that works just as well on the trail as it does on the kitchen counter.

Whether you’re a longtime Yeti collector or just looking for a bottle that won’t slip when you’re climbing over wet rocks, Black Stone is worth a look.

Currently, the Black Stone colourway is only available in Yeti's US store, with prices from $25 (~£18.59/ AU$37.93).

