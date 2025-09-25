YETI revives its toughest colourway for 2025 as a limited edition drinkware option
Black Stone gives Yeti drinkware a grip like granite
Yeti knows how to turn a cooler or bottle into an object of desire.
While performance and durability have always been at the heart of the brand, its limited-edition colour drops are what keep collectors and casual fans refreshing product pages.
The latest release is a perfect example: Black Stone, a textured, grip-friendly finish that first appeared briefly in 2023, is back for 2025.
Unlike Yeti’s smooth DuraCoat colours, Black Stone has a grainy texture designed to feel a little more rugged in the hand.
That subtle detail means fewer slips when you’re pulling it from a backpack mid-hike or carrying it with gloves.
At launch, the Black Stone colourway is limited to a handful of Rambler drinkware pieces, with the 36-ounce bottle topping the range.
Yeti labels the colour as a limited edition, so availability may vary between regions and retailers.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Some coolers and bags may follow, but for now, expect the line-up to be tightly curated.
The Charcoal question
Longtime Yeti fans might notice that Charcoal has become harder to find in the US, with Black Stone stepping into its place.
Charcoal remains in some international markets, but it’s clear that Yeti is shifting focus to textured finishes and seasonal drops.
Yeti isn’t the only brand playing the colour game. Stanley’s limited Quencher hues sell out in minutes, but Yeti’s approach leans into performance as much as style.
A textured finish that actually adds grip makes Black Stone more than a paint job.
For fans, it’s a chance to snag a collectable piece of kit that works just as well on the trail as it does on the kitchen counter.
Whether you’re a longtime Yeti collector or just looking for a bottle that won’t slip when you’re climbing over wet rocks, Black Stone is worth a look.
Currently, the Black Stone colourway is only available in Yeti's US store, with prices from $25 (~£18.59/ AU$37.93).
Check out T3's roundup of the best YETI coolers.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.