Yeti quietly adds sparkly new colour to its limited edition lineup
The cosmic-inspired Moon Dust finish lands on tumblers, bottles, mugs and coolers
Following the Black Stone release and without much fanfare, YETI has slipped another limited-edition colour into its lineup.
This time it’s Moon Dust, a cosmic-inspired shade with a glittery, textured finish on drinkware and a smoother look on coolers.
On tumblers, bottles, and mugs, Moon Dust isn’t just a flat purple. The textured finish has a subtle sparkle to it, designed to stand out and add grip.
Think of it as part performance, part collectable, a colourway that feels a little special compared to standard smooth DuraCoat options.
Coolers play it smooth
Coolers, bags, and buckets also come in Moon Dust, but they don’t share the glitter effect.
Instead, the finish is smooth, matching the tone without the texture.
That gives the lineup a more understated look for anyone who wants their gear to coordinate without feeling flashy.
What’s striking is how quietly these colourways appear.
Black Stone slipped back into the range, and now Moon Dust has followed without a major announcement.
It’s a strategy that keeps collectors refreshing product pages and makes every drop feel a little more exclusive.
Moon Dust might be one of Yeti’s boldest finishes yet, but given how quickly limited colours disappear, don’t expect it to stay on the shelves.
If you want a bottle or cooler that looks like it belongs on another planet, now’s the time to grab it.
In the US, 16 products are currently available in Moon Dust, ranging from Rambler mugs to Roadie coolers. Prices start from $25.
The UK site lists 13 products; however, all items are listed as 'coming soon' and aren't available to buy yet. Prices start from £20.
As with Black Stone, Yeti labels Moon Dust as a Limited Edition Colour, so it’s unlikely to hang around for long.
