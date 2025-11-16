Casio quietly launches new G-Shock watch stands and collector display case

QUICK SUMMARY Casio has quietly listed two new G-Shock watch stands and a 10-watch display case on its US website, suggesting a full launch may be coming soon. The items aren’t available to order yet and have no descriptions, but the listings show two single-watch stands (one larger, one smaller) and a collector case, all marked as “only offered to Casio ID members.”

Casio has quietly added two new G-Shock watch stands and a collector’s display case to its US website, hinting that a full launch could arrive in time for the gifting season. It looks perfect for anyone who owns a few of the brand’s best watches and wants to show them off properly.

Right now, the US listings don’t include descriptions and you can’t order them yet, so we’re going purely off the product pages and images. From what we can see, there are two single-watch stands (one larger, one smaller) and a 10-watch display case. Interestingly, Casio notes that they’ll be “only offered to Casio ID members,” so availability may be a little restricted.

NotebookCheck also spotted these same listings on Casio’s Singapore and Taiwan sites, which gives us a rough idea of pricing. This is still very much an unfolding story, and we’ll update as soon as more details arrive.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Casio) (Image credit: Casio)

The larger stand has a fun, almost LEGO-like design that lets multiple units stack neatly on top of each other. The smaller one isn’t enclosed, looks more portable, and appears to hold your watch at an adjustable angle. Based on regional pricing, the stacking watch stand should land somewhere around $80/£50, whilst the portable watch stand is expected to sit closer to $35/£25.

The 10-watch display case is the premium option of the trio, complete with a transparent lid and soft cushioned interior. Prices elsewhere suggest it will cost about $350 or around £280, so it's definitely more of a collector’s piece.

This isn’t Casio’s first time launching a G-Shock storage product, but unlike the best watch winders, these new pieces are purely for display. Still, for fans who love showing off their collection, these look like a very fun addition.

(Image credit: Casio)