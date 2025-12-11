Seiko teams up with The Pink Panther for the limited edition watch of the year
Is this a late entry for coolest watch of 2025?
Quick Summary
Seiko and the Pink Panther have collaborated on the coolest watch I've seen in a long time.
It's pink, it's got two straps, it's got panther footprints on the dial, and it's incredibly limited in the UK.
Some things permeate culture to such a degree that it's almost impossible to hide from it. The Pink Panther is one such thing – I'm willing to bet the iconic, lilting theme song has been playing in your head ever since you first read the headline.
Another example is the Seiko 5, which has been a mainstay in the world of watches for decades. Now, the two have collaborated on a limited edition watch, which is set to go straight to the top of your must-have list.
In particular, this model is designed with the very first episode in mind, complete with a range of nods to the series across the piece. Look closer at that bubblegum pink dial, for example, and you'll spot the little footprints of the panther sneaking up past the eight, nine and ten o'clock indices.
The model features the classic SKX case shape, complete with a crown at the four o'clock position. There's also a day-date complication at the three o'clock position, which marks two of the five pillars of the Seiko 5 range.
That's crafted from stainless steel, and sits 38mm across and just 12.2mm deep. That should make it a pretty solid choice for most wrists, and compact enough for everyday wear without looking clunky.
The model comes with two different strap options in the box. The stainless steel bracelet is fitted, but you'll also get an additional NATO strap which is a matching pink hue and reads 'WET PAINT' on the end.
Powered by the brand's 4R36 calibre, users can expect a respectable 41 hours of power reserve, with 100m of water resistance also on offer. With 9,999 units available worldwide, you'd be forgiven for thinking these will be easy to come by.
That's not the case, though – we've been informed by Seiko that the stock arriving in the UK will be very limited indeed. With that in mind – and the modest £390 (approx. €450 / US$520 / AU$780) price tag making it quite affordable – you'll need to act fast to get your hands on one.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
