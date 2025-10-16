My favourite watch from Geneva Watch Days is back for round two – and this design is even more wearable

Quick Summary One of my favourite watches of the summer is back in an even more wearable design. The Dennison ALD Dual Time looks killer with these new pops of colour.

At the recent Geneva Watch Days show, we saw the unveiling of the Dennison ALD Dual Time series. That took a square-ish case shape and threw a pair of quartz movements inside, offering a dual time watch with two full dials in one case.

Those models made use of rare and precious materials for the dials, and were honestly one of my favourite releases from the show. It's a simple enough concept, but one which offers the perfect fusion of price, design and cool for most people to enjoy.

Now, there's even more to enjoy, as the brand is back with a second range. These ones do away with the colourful stone dials, instead favouring a black onyx dial design which is accented with lacquered colour on the second dial.

Options of red, pink and turquoise should offer something for every taste. Regular readers of my watch content here at T3 will know I'm a sucker for a pink dial, so that's my top pick, though there isn't really a bad one here.

Elsewhere, the spec sheet really isn't all that far removed from the earlier models we saw. A stainless steel case houses the same pair of Swiss-made Ronda quartz movements.

Dimensions are always tough to portray with square case watch designs, as they wear a lot differently to traditional circular dial models. Here, a 37mm x 35.6mm case should be okay for all but the smallest of wrists.

For me, the killer dimension is the thickness. Sitting just 6.1mm tall should give this a really classy feel in use, and make it a top pick for many people – I can't wait to strap one on and feel it for myself.

The models are also offered with a choice of straps. Users can opt for either a stainless steel mesh bracelet, or a leather strap in black or beige.

Priced from CHF 730 / US$890 (approx. £684 / €786 / AU$1,400), the new Dennison ALD Dual Time models offer the same impeccable value as the previous drop did. Whether you prefer the new designs or the old designs will come down to preference, but having more options on a killer watch is never a bad thing.